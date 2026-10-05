Practice: Ivan Demidov absent and Alexandre Carrier present (wearing a regular jersey)

This morning, the Canadiens were back at practice in Brossard.

Believe it or not, between the game in Toronto, the closed-door training camp in the U.S., and yesterday's day off, the Habs hadn't had a chance to skate in Brossard since last Monday.

But this morning, everything changed. What stood out from practice?

1. Before practice, we were keeping an eye on who would be there. Lane Hutson (of course) was with Florian Xhekaj and Adam Engstrom—the bench players from the first two games—who were the first to arrive.

So no David Reinbacher?

2. Kaiden Guhle showed up several dozen minutes before the official start of practice. And he was wearing a jersey that allowed him to take hits.

That's new.

Kaiden Guhle is wearing a regular jersey at practice this morning. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Guhle #NHL https://t.co/BVJ92ivAKi — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 5, 2026

3. The real good news of the day is that Alexandre Carrier was fit enough to skate with the rest of the team. He was even wearing a regular jersey.

That's a good sign. And it explains why no one from Laval was called up for practice.

Alexandre Carrier is at practice this morning and is wearing a regular jersey. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Carrier #NHL https://t.co/AHJq4W6P9r — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 5, 2026

4. Oliver Kapanen was also present. He's been practicing with the team over the past few days, but didn't play in Saturday's game in Pittsburgh.

Will he play tomorrow? We'll see.

5. Ivan Demidov is the only regular (among the guys who played on Saturday) who wasn't on the ice this morning. Is his foot still bothering him?

It seems likely, since the Habs announced a day of treatment.

6. In the category of guys who were present: colleagues Patrick Guillet and Marco-Olivier Cook. They were between the rinks in Brossard, of course.

And they were allowed to be there. #FakeReporters