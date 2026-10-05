PHOTOS: Chris Kreider Gives Back to the Community (Already)

Marc-Olivier Cook
PHOTOS: Chris Kreider Gives Back to the Community (Already)
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Chris Kreider was acquired by the Canadiens less than a month ago (on September 12).

And already… the veteran is taking the time to get involved in the community.

Yesterday, he attended the “Flânons sous la course” event (also known as “Stroll & Dash”) alongside Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans, and Mike Matheson. The event was organized to benefit the Sarah des Cèdres Fund and the Cedars Cancer Foundation to support young oncology patients at the Montreal Children's Hospital.

The Canadiens posted photos from the event, and you can see just how happy people were to see the Canadiens players.

It's always a special moment, after all.

Obviously, Kreider wasn't obligated to show up because he was off, just like the other Canadiens players.

But he did, and that speaks volumes about him. He said he already loves the community and that his family has really been enjoying their time here since the trade that brought him to Montreal.

I like that.

There's a video going around of Kreider running alongside a kid… and seeing the smile on the kid's face really warms the heart.

And what really stands out is that the Canadiens player seems to be having just as much fun as the kids: 

Kudos to Kreider (and the other Habs players who were there) for the initiative.

In Montreal, we all saw him as a bad guy before he arrived in town… but we're quickly realizing that he has a lot of love to give.

Even Cole Caufield got to enjoy it this morning (hehe)! 


In a nutshell

– He needs to bounce back.

– Interesting.

– Me, too.

– Check this out:

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