PHOTOS: Chris Kreider Gives Back to the Community (Already)

Chris Kreider was acquired by the Canadiens less than a month ago (on September 12).

And already… the veteran is taking the time to get involved in the community.

Yesterday, he attended the “Flânons sous la course” event (also known as “Stroll & Dash”) alongside Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans, and Mike Matheson. The event was organized to benefit the Sarah des Cèdres Fund and the Cedars Cancer Foundation to support young oncology patients at the Montreal Children's Hospital.

The Canadiens posted photos from the event, and you can see just how happy people were to see the Canadiens players.

It's always a special moment, after all.

Evans, Kreider, Matheson, and Suzuki participated in the “Let's Stroll in the Race” event on Sunday in support of Sarah's Fund and the Cedars Cancer Foundation Evans, Kreider, Matheson, and Suzuki joined “Stroll and Dash” on Sunday to support Sarah's Fund and the Cedars Cancer Foundation #GoHabsGo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 4, 2026

Obviously, Kreider wasn't obligated to show up because he was off, just like the other Canadiens players.

But he did, and that speaks volumes about him. He said he already loves the community and that his family has really been enjoying their time here since the trade that brought him to Montreal.

I like that.

Chris Kreider on taking part in a charity event in Montreal yesterday with his Habs teammates: “It's been a very welcoming community. We've really enjoyed our time here so far. It's been kind of a whirlwind. But I'm more than happy to come up for this event.” https://t.co/S6orrvYy7V — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 5, 2026

There's a video going around of Kreider running alongside a kid… and seeing the smile on the kid's face really warms the heart.

And what really stands out is that the Canadiens player seems to be having just as much fun as the kids:

Chris Kreider at the Stroll & Dash charity event in Montreal yesterday for the Cedars Cancer Foundation https://t.co/O045stmmi4 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 5, 2026

Kudos to Kreider (and the other Habs players who were there) for the initiative.

In Montreal, we all saw him as a bad guy before he arrived in town… but we're quickly realizing that he has a lot of love to give.

Even Cole Caufield got to enjoy it this morning (hehe)!

The bond between Kreider and Caufield is already very strong. #gohabsgo https://t.co/ywOb8Mw036 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 5, 2026

In a nutshell

– He needs to bounce back.

“[Gavin McKenna] is going to get there…” @TheFourthPeriod thinks it's “way too early” to determine how McKenna's rookie season is going to go. Presented by Taco Time Canada @JeffMarek | #PassionNeverSleeps https://t.co/9HSy0Rx13z — The Sheet with Jeff Marek (@thesheethockey) October 5, 2026

– Interesting.

John Harbaugh says on Zoom that J.J. McCarthy being the No. 2 backup QB in Washington is a “possibility” and something that's “on the table.” McCarthy was one of three active quarterbacks on Sunday against the Cardinals. He didn't play, but he was engaged, constantly glancing at the play sheet on his wrist—with his helmet on—the entire time as Jameis Winston led the offense and Jake Haener was also available. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 5, 2026

– Me, too.

“I'd be beyond shocked if he doesn't [finish his career playing for Dynamo].” Alex Ovechkin may be retiring from the NHL, but @JeffMarek and @TheFourthPeriod discuss why they expect him to eventually return to Dynamo and finish his playing career in the KHL. Presented by @SIASport — The Sheet with Jeff Marek (@thesheethockey) October 5, 2026

– Check this out: