Martin St-Louis Refuses to Reveal Who His Goalie Will Be for Tomorrow’s Game

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Martin St-Louis Refuses to Reveal Who His Goalie Will Be for Tomorrow’s Game
Credit: YouTube

Before the weekend began, if you had asked me who would be in goal for the Canadiens in this week's three games, I would have said Jakub Dobes on Tuesday and Saturday.

Logically, that would have left Samuel Montembeault for Thursday's game.

But of course, the game in Pittsburgh changed things. Dobes let in six goals, and now we're wondering if Martin St-Louis will trust him against the Hurricanes tomorrow.

The coach was asked about this after today's practice.

And clearly, it must feel like the playoffs are just around the corner, since the team's head coach chose to stick to his playbook for the 2026 playoff race by not revealing his strategy to the media. We'll see later, then.

In fact, the coach hasn't confirmed anything at all.

He reiterated that Oliver Kapanen is still being evaluated on a day-to-day basis and that, as a result, it's unclear when he'll be able to return to action for the Habs…

He doesn't really know (he doesn't want to say, in fact) if Florian Xhekaj will play tomorrow, even though practice gives us some clues in that direction… #RegularTrio

He wasn't able to say whether Kaiden Guhle was a week or two, for example, away from returning. He just said that he's making progress toward a return to action…

He didn't say whether Ivan Demidov will play tomorrow…

Oh, and on the topic of goalies: he was asked how the goalies might split the workload in an ideal world. And he jumped right on the following angle: there's no such thing as an ideal world.

So basically, if you were hoping to get some answers about what's next, St. Louis had other plans in mind. He refused to reveal his hand.

Alright.


In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– Alex Ovechkin's final season in Washington.

– Oh, really?

– Well done.

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