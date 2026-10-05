Martin St-Louis Refuses to Reveal Who His Goalie Will Be for Tomorrow’s Game

Before the weekend began, if you had asked me who would be in goal for the Canadiens in this week's three games, I would have said Jakub Dobes on Tuesday and Saturday.

Logically, that would have left Samuel Montembeault for Thursday's game.

But of course, the game in Pittsburgh changed things. Dobes let in six goals, and now we're wondering if Martin St-Louis will trust him against the Hurricanes tomorrow.

The coach was asked about this after today's practice.

And clearly, it must feel like the playoffs are just around the corner, since the team's head coach chose to stick to his playbook for the 2026 playoff race by not revealing his strategy to the media. We'll see later, then.

“But THE GOALIE CONTROVERSY IS THE MEDIA'S FAULT” — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 5, 2026

In fact, the coach hasn't confirmed anything at all.

He reiterated that Oliver Kapanen is still being evaluated on a day-to-day basis and that, as a result, it's unclear when he'll be able to return to action for the Habs…

He doesn't really know (he doesn't want to say, in fact) if Florian Xhekaj will play tomorrow, even though practice gives us some clues in that direction… #RegularTrio

He wasn't able to say whether Kaiden Guhle was a week or two, for example, away from returning. He just said that he's making progress toward a return to action…

#Habs Martin St-Louis says Oliver Kapanen is still considered day-to-day and Kaiden Guhle is making good progress toward a return, but MSL isn't sure if he's one or two weeks away from being able to play. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 5, 2026

He didn't say whether Ivan Demidov will play tomorrow…

Oh, and on the topic of goalies: he was asked how the goalies might split the workload in an ideal world. And he jumped right on the following angle: there's no such thing as an ideal world.

Reporter: “In a perfect world, how do you see dividing the goaltending (this season?)” MSL: “I don't know. There's no such thing as a perfect world.” https://t.co/zRyv11KSSe — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 5, 2026

So basically, if you were hoping to get some answers about what's next, St. Louis had other plans in mind. He refused to reveal his hand.

Alright.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

An interesting drill at the end of practice, when Derek Lalonde kept all his defensemen on the ice. That's the first time I've ever seen that. We're working on the defensemen's presence in front of the net to protect the slot. @DLCoulisses https://t.co/fgoO1NhRXD — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 5, 2026

– Alex Ovechkin's final season in Washington.

From the #Gr8: https://t.co/KXVdGYUs5j — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 5, 2026

– Oh, really?

Samuel Piette and Luca Petrasso did NOT travel with the Canadian team to Minnesota ahead of tomorrow's game against the U.S. They're at the Nutrilait Centre, training with the #CFMTL this morning. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 5, 2026

– Well done.