Kirby Dach is still practicing on the power play

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Kirby Dach is still practicing on the power play
Credit: Cook

This morning, at the Canadiens' practice, the special teams took center stage.

On the first power-play unit were Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson, and Chris Kreider, who was there to fill in for Ivan Demidov.

As a reminder, the Russian did not practice this morning. #TreatmentDay

On the second unit, Noah Dobson was joined by the following forwards: Alexandre Texier, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, and Zachary Bolduc.

Our colleague Marc-Olivier Cook reported on the session.

Naturally, we can see some clues as to what's coming next. If Dach is practicing on the power play with the others, is it because the Habs are about to put him in the lineup?

But at the same time, if Ivan Demidov plays tomorrow, Chris Kreider won't be on the first power-play unit either…

If Dach were to play tomorrow, it wouldn't be the first time he's taken the ice when many people would rather see him in the stands.

We'll see in due time.

It's worth noting that Dach also practiced on the second line. So if Ivan Demidov plays, Dach could potentially be pushed out of the lineup and off the power play.

Stay tuned… #Placeholder?

Naturally, if special teams are being practiced, that means penalty killing is also on the agenda. Florian Xhekaj and Oliver Kapanen, in particular, practiced together.

Keep in mind that neither of them has played yet this season.


In a Nutshell

– Wow.

– Phew.

– A return to the ice soon?

– I like that.

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