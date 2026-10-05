Kirby Dach is still practicing on the power play

This morning, at the Canadiens' practice, the special teams took center stage.

On the first power-play unit were Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson, and Chris Kreider, who was there to fill in for Ivan Demidov.

As a reminder, the Russian did not practice this morning. #TreatmentDay

On the second unit, Noah Dobson was joined by the following forwards: Alexandre Texier, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, and Zachary Bolduc.

Our colleague Marc-Olivier Cook reported on the session.

Dach, Bolduc, Newhook, Texier, and Dobson make up a power-play unit. A hint that we'll see Dach play tomorrow? It's pretty telling… @DLCoulisses https://t.co/UUSlONSwTS — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 5, 2026

Naturally, we can see some clues as to what's coming next. If Dach is practicing on the power play with the others, is it because the Habs are about to put him in the lineup?

But at the same time, if Ivan Demidov plays tomorrow, Chris Kreider won't be on the first power-play unit either…

If Dach were to play tomorrow, it wouldn't be the first time he's taken the ice when many people would rather see him in the stands.

We'll see in due time.

It's worth noting that Dach also practiced on the second line. So if Ivan Demidov plays, Dach could potentially be pushed out of the lineup and off the power play.

Stay tuned… #Placeholder?

Caufield – Suzuki – Kreider

Slaf – Newhook – Dach

Bolduc – Danault – Texier

Anderson – Evans – F. Xhekaj Kapanen is the extra forward. Rotating with Bolduc and Texier. Reminder: Demidov isn't here this morning. It's hard to know what that means for tomorrow. @DLCoulisses https://t.co/jX6JWKPqbt — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 5, 2026

Naturally, if special teams are being practiced, that means penalty killing is also on the agenda. Florian Xhekaj and Oliver Kapanen, in particular, practiced together.

Keep in mind that neither of them has played yet this season.

Florian Xhekaj is part of a penalty-killing unit alongside Oliver Kapanen. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Xhekaj #NHL https://t.co/0RwnWALBio — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 5, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

Slovakian fans who made the trip to Montreal to see Slaf in action https://t.co/ArFNHG6Lez — BehindTheScenes (@DLCoulisses) October 5, 2026

– Phew.

The Brewers' captain needs to wake up. https://t.co/G0uli9Spq8 https://t.co/D0D2L4SrKl — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 5, 2026

– A return to the ice soon?

Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast about Larkin: “Also, I think it's possible Larkin will play. I think he might play soon.” #LGRW #NHL https://t.co/igWNOr3IQ4 — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 5, 2026

– I like that.