Kirby Dach: Enough is enough

If I had told you in mid-September that the Canadiens would have three points out of a possible four after their first two games of the season—played on the road—you would most likely have said: “That's just perfect.”

However, when you start analyzing the games in detail, you realize that no, not everything is perfect.

In Toronto, Jakub Dobes's brilliance masked several shortcomings up front, while in Pittsburgh, we saw the Montrealers fall back into their old habits: a lackluster second period.

With the season opener just around the corner, we can't draw any definitive conclusions yet.

Dobes was masterful in Toronto, but he allowed six goals in Pittsburgh.

The top line and Lane Hutson were outstanding against the Penguins, after being absent against the Leafs. What a game they had against Sidney Crosby and his crew!

Montreal's depth secured the Habs' victory in the first game, but it wasn't really on display 96 hours later in Pennsylvania.

That's partly why it's hard to predict what changes (if any) Martin St-Louis will make tomorrow at the Bell Centre. Will they consider starting Samuel Montembeault?

Who will Martin St-Louis and Marco Marciano decide to put in net on Tuesday at the Bell Centre? Jakub Dobes, who had a tough night on the ice yesterday but is the team's No. 1 goaltender? Or Samuel Montembeault? I think it'll be Dobes. What do you think? (Warning! This tweet shouldn't cause any controversy, even though I dare say Dobes had a bad game.) — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 4, 2026

If Alexandre Carrier is injured, will David Reinbacher be recalled to the big club? If so, will he play or be sent to the bench?

Will one or two forwards be left out to give playing time to Oliver Kapanen and/or Florian Xhekaj? If Kapanen is in uniform, will he be used at center or on the wing?

Several questions remain unanswered.

However, I'm not shy about saying (or writing) it this morning: Kirby Dach needs to be taken out of the lineup.

He had a good shift on Tuesday against the Leafs, but he was invisible in Pittsburgh: -2, a minor penalty, and no shots on goal. He was credited with three hits on the score sheet, but I think they were about as “generous” as Medusa is with single mothers. Commitment and consistency have always been weaknesses for Dach.

Furthermore, Kirby Dach posted (by far) the worst advanced statistics on Saturday night.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for the Montreal Canadiens on October 3, 2026: https://t.co/3PQNMC3Y6e — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) October 4, 2026

I know, it's become taboo to dare criticize Kirby Dach, but when you stick to the facts, it's clear that Kirby Dach is the one who deserves to give up his spot to Kapanen or Florian Xhekaj against the Hurricanes.

Will Martin St-Louis have the courage to bench a big guy—yes—but one who plays a bit like a little guy from the QMJHL? A guy who had a bad training camp, let's not forget…

We'll likely have some answers a little later this morning, when the Canadiens practice in Brossard.

It's worth noting that if two forwards have to be left out, the easy choice to join Dach is Alexandre Texier. He hasn't been able to showcase his immense talent since the start of the season.

As for Mike Matheson and Noah Dobson, they'll need to step up their game. And they know it.