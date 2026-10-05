Juraj Slafkovsky: We need to see more

All right.

Before I begin, I want to say this: the Canadiens have played only two games since the start of the season. I know that. I'm aware of it.

But after two games, my biggest disappointment so far is… Juraj Slafkovsky. Not because he's the worst player on the team—it's mainly because I had high expectations for him.

Slaf was moved to the wing of the second line (alongside Ivan Demidov) to start the season. And I expected him to start the season strong… because he was truly excellent down the stretch last season.

But the big Slovak hasn't been able to live up to his talent since the start of the season. He hasn't scored any points, he isn't taking many shots on goal (only three shots in two games), and he's off to a more… slow start.

This morning at practice, Martin St-Louis took the time to chat with his young forward before practice began. And I wouldn't be surprised if Martin St-Louis told him he wants to see more from him.

Martin St-Louis pulled Juraj Slafkovsky aside to talk to him before practice started. The coach clearly had a message for his young player… because the conversation went on for quite a while. @DLCoulisses https://t.co/MpEHjW3EHH — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 5, 2026

Should we panic?

Obviously, the answer is no. Remember: the season is only two games old… but at some point, Slaf is going to have to wake up.

And what really bugs me about all this is the fact that he's having another mediocre start to the season. It happened last year, it happened the year before, it happened…

It happens all the time with Slaf. It seems like it's just part of who he is.

The Canadiens have big ambitions this season, and they need everyone to contribute in their own way. They need the best players to consistently play like the best… and Slaf is part of that group.

Because we know just how valuable he can be when he's playing his game.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

Frank Seravalli: Re Alexander Nikishin trade request/Hurricanes: He wants a legitimate top-pair opportunity and a power-play chance; that doesn't really exist in Carolina – Frankly Hockey (10/2) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 5, 2026

– Hehe.

Sometimes, there's no good reason

https://t.co/2HpkOujCWj — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 5, 2026

– Absolutely.

Encouraging signs for the Canucks https://t.co/vrKqXq7P3d — RDS (@RDSca) October 5, 2026

– News from MLB.