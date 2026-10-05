Dylan Larkin: Here’s where the Canadiens stand on the issue right now

Dylan Larkin is still a member of the Red Wings organization. But it's safe to say that, in reality, he has already played his last game with the club.

We know that Larkin has been asking to be traded for several months now. And we also know that the forward has a very limited list of teams he would be willing to be traded to.

Unsurprisingly, these teams are mostly south of the border.

But despite all that, the Canadiens continue to be a team in the mix. And David Pagnotta, on The Mug NHL, explained that the Habs are currently keeping a close eye on the situation.

And if Larkin were to decide he wants to come play in Montreal, the Habs would be “serious” about pursuing him.

We know that Larkin, who has faced the wrath of Red Wings fans in recent days, would likely like to see this situation resolved quickly. But in reality, the few teams he would agree to be traded to don't have the resources to interest the Red Wings.

The Habs, on the other hand, have the resources (and clearly want to acquire him)… but Larkin doesn't want to join the team.

My colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois is right when he says that if Larkin still needs to be convinced by Montreal, he's probably not the one who should be coming to town. But despite everything, Kent Hughes still seems willing to consider him as a solution.

And if the Habs do want Larkin, it's likely that Michael Hage—who's currently playing at Michigan alongside the son of the Red Wings' interim GM—will be sought after by Detroit. We'll see how it plays out.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the Red Wings.

Chris Johnston on The Chris Johnston Show about the Detroit/Edvinsson negotiations: “It's my understanding that the first contract offer to Simon Edvinsson didn't come until September 17th.” #LGRW #NHL https://t.co/GdUaSF8YRj — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 5, 2026

– It's still the talk of the town.

Gavin McKenna missed another optional practice on Sunday. Maple Leafs fans are starting to take notice. #sick #thesidseixeiroshow @Sid_Seixeiro https://t.co/3JvaEks79R — The Sid Seixeiro Show (@sidseixeiroshow) October 5, 2026

– That's right.