The Yankees lose the first game against the Rays

In the third game of the day today (Saturday), it was the New York Yankees' and the Tampa Bay Rays' turn to face off in the Division Series.

Gerrit Cole took the mound for the Yankees, while Drew Rasmussen did the same for the Rays. To say the least, both pitchers did their job, as only one run was scored in the entire game.

In fact, Jonathan Aranda's solo home run sealed the outcome of the game for the Rays, who take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Jonathan Aranda … WAY OUT OF HERE @RaysBaseball strikes first in the ALDS! pic.twitter.com/QRfUtgxCo7 — MLB (@MLB) October 3, 2026

Ryan Weathers, Paul Blackburn, and Brent Headrick held the Florida batters in check, while Rasmussen pitched eight innings and Bryan Baker closed out the game for Tampa Bay.

A poor baserunning play by Austin Wells also sank the Yankees.

The next game between the two teams will take place Monday night at 8 p.m. (Quebec time), with Cam Schlittler taking the mound for the Yankees. He'll face off against Freddy Peralta.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.