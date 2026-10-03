The Dodgers Take the Lead Against the Braves

Today marked the start of the Division Series in Major League Baseball, and following the matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians, it was the Atlanta Braves' and Los Angeles Dodgers' turn to face off.

For the occasion, Tarik Skubal took the mound for the California team, while Dylan Dodd did the same for the Georgia squad.

The scoreless tie held until the fourth inning, when Teoscar Hernandez sent Victor Mederos' pitch deep into left field to give his team a two-run lead.

TEOSCAR HERNÁNDEZ LEAVES THE YARD! pic.twitter.com/fPkgA1xwKz — MLB (@MLB) October 3, 2026

The Braves, however, cut the lead in half thanks to a solo home run off Skubal by Sean Murphy in the sixth inning.

Then, the Braves' lineup exploded in the bottom of the next half-inning, with Kyle Tucker and Max Muncy hitting home runs that pushed the score to 5-1 in favor of the Dodgers.

Ozzie Albies cut the deficit to 5-3 with a home run in the ninth inning, but it was too little, too late for the Braves, who ultimately lost the first game of the series.

The next game will take place tomorrow night (Sunday) at 8 p.m. (Quebec time), with Blake Snell taking the mound for the Dodgers. His opponent has not yet been announced.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.