RUMOR: Mark Shapiro to Replace Rob Manfred

The Toronto Blue Jays have had Mark Shapiro as their president for more than 10 years. And the ownership group doesn't seem to have any complaints.

After all, the baseball executive has an excellent reputation in MLB.

But it goes beyond that. After all, the Rogers family reportedly considered handing him the reins of several franchises—overseeing the Blue Jays, the Raptors, and the Maple Leafs.

But right now, that doesn't seem to be the most likely scenario.

In fact, Jonah Sigel (Toronto Star) wrote in an article that, in the short term, he is expected to remain the Blue Jays' president of baseball operations.

Why? Because he reportedly has his sights set on a bigger role.

Now that Rogers has finalized its purchase of the remaining portion of MLSE, some wondered if Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro would be tasked with running it. But there's another job that sources with direct knowledge say would intrigue Shapiro. https://t.co/BTIu6gErgL — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) October 2, 2026

Nothing is certain, but Shapiro's name continues to circulate as a potential replacement for Rob Manfred when the latter retires.

Keep in mind that the commissioner will retire after the 2028 season.

According to rumors, this is the kind of challenge Mark Shapiro might want to take on next in his career.

We're not surprised to hear this, since it's something we'd also heard within the league. We discussed it recently, in fact.

Of course, nothing is certain at this point. There will undoubtedly be a lengthy process involving several candidates to succeed the current commissioner of Major League Baseball.

But the fact that Mark Shapiro's name keeps coming up shows that the Blue Jays have a real asset on their hands.

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