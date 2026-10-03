Now it’s the Wings’ second-best defenseman’s turn to want to leave

Simon Edvinsson still doesn't have a contract lined up for next season.

He is currently in Sweden and eagerly awaiting the signing of his next contract. There hasn't been a general manager for quite some time, which explains the delay in this matter.

But tonight, we've just learned that he wants to leave.

BREAKING: Simon Edvinsson prefers to be traded out of Detroit, per @FriedgeHNIC. pic.twitter.com/lyyrAENEIn — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) October 4, 2026

What's going on in Detroit?

After Dylan Larkin, it's now the club's second-best defenseman who wants to be traded… Negotiations are taking much longer than expected, and according to Elliotte Friedman, he'd prefer to move on.

Shawn Horcoff has been the team's interim GM for the past two weeks. There's no excuse for the Swede still not having a contract. I understand his frustration.

Ouch.

Extension

Could the Habs be interested in a defenseman who plays responsibly across the entire 200 feet and who, in his second full season—without playing on the first power-play unit—tallied 25 points?

Yes, he needs a contract, and Montreal only has $1.8 million in cap space, but Kent Hughes is a smart guy. He could call Shawn Horcoff and propose a trade.

Tonight, in the game against the Penguins, Alex Carrier got hurt in the second period. It's unclear if it's a serious injury, but he never returned to the game. Could this open the door to a trade for Edvinsson? Don't forget that Kaiden Guhle is still out with an injury.

And David Reinbacher, who had a strong training camp, is in the minors…