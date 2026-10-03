Mr. Saturday Night Is Back | Chris Kreider Scores His First Point

Cole Caufield was Mr. Saturday Night throughout the 2025–2026 season, scoring 21 goals.

He's looking to defend his title heading into the 2026–2027 season. He scored his first goal of the season in the opening moments of tonight's game against the Penguins.

Chris Kreider recorded his first point with the Habs on the play.

FIRST SATURDAY NIGHT, FIRST GOAL FOR COLE! pic.twitter.com/yZLJUpf3dp — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 3, 2026

The quest for a second consecutive 50-goal season has begun.

If you were ever wondering just how dominant the young American is on Saturday nights, this post by Guillaume Villemaire says it all.

Most goals on Saturdays since last season:

Cole Caufield: 22

, Nathan MacKinnon: 16

, Connor McDavid: 15 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 3, 2026

This is the first goal the Penguins have allowed this season, after shutting out the Flyers 7-0 in their season opener.

Details to follow…

In a nutshell

– Well done.

First win as head coach! Congratulations, coach!

First win as head coach! Congratulations, coach! pic.twitter.com/AQ7GOdIv13 — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 3, 2026

– Too bad.

Kawhi Leonard will sit out the preseason game in Quebec City. pic.twitter.com/iGj2lOfpGw — RDS (@RDSca) October 3, 2026

– Wow.