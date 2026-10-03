Despite coming back from a four-goal deficit, the CH lost in overtime

Raphael Simard
Despite coming back from a four-goal deficit, the CH lost in overtime
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After a win in the season opener, the CH was back in action.

This time, they were in Pittsburgh.

Here are the lineups:

Cole Caufield, aka Mr. Saturday Night, didn't waste any time getting on the board.

Before the end of the first period, Pittsburgh tied the game.

Evgeni Malkin found the back of the net.

Pittsburgh was on the power play because of this move by Mike Matheson.

Yeah…

The Penguins set the tone in the second period.

Jakub Dobes would like to take another look at the home team's second goal…

Samuel Girard then capitalized on a goaltender blunder—the nature of which I can't quite explain.

3-1.

Tommy Novak then added a fourth unanswered goal.

Did you think the Pens were done there?

Their power play struck again.

Before the end of the second period, Nick Suzuki gave his team a glimmer of hope.

His first of the season.

Early in the third period, Caufield added to the lead.

His second goal of the game made it 5-3.

Alex Carrier was injured in the second period, and a few minutes later, the Habs confirmed he was out for the game.

David Reinbacher's turn?

For now, Adam Engstrom is serving as the seventh defenseman, and Kaiden Guhle is injured.

Miracle—the Canadiens have come back from behind! With just over a minute left, Chris Kreider scored his first goal with the team.

A few seconds later, Ivan Demidov—who had been having a terrible game up to that point—sent the game into overtime.

Montreal was down 5-1… Wow.

But in overtime, it was the Penguins who scored the game-winning goal.

So the Canadiens lost their first game of the season.

Their next game will be on Tuesday against the Hurricanes—their first home game of the season at the Bell Centre.


Overtime

– The Alouettes are Eastern Conference champions.

– Haha.

– The defensive play and lack of discipline didn't help… I hope I don't end up on the front page of the Journal de Montréal tomorrow for writing this.

– The penalty kill still gave up two goals.

– I'd see him on a third line, personally.

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