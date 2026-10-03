Despite coming back from a four-goal deficit, the CH lost in overtime

After a win in the season opener, the CH was back in action.

This time, they were in Pittsburgh.

Here are the lineups:

Butterfly decal, rearview mirror, dogging the scene

You smile like the cartoon, tooth for a tooth… Penguins Lines Robertson-Crosby-Rakell

Chinakhov-Novak-Malkin

Lapierre-KINDEL-Kuzmenko

Dewar-LIZOTTE-Hallander

Carlile-Karlsson

Girard-Korczak

TVR-Letang

Silvos — Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) October 3, 2026

Cole Caufield, aka Mr. Saturday Night, didn't waste any time getting on the board.

Of course Cole Caufield finds the back of the net on the first Saturday of the season. pic.twitter.com/4BKGEDrjjf — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 3, 2026

Before the end of the first period, Pittsburgh tied the game.

Evgeni Malkin found the back of the net.

Malkin ties the game for Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/MupHc9OcK9 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 3, 2026

Pittsburgh was on the power play because of this move by Mike Matheson.

Yeah…

There are no friends on the ice Just ask Matheson and Crosby pic.twitter.com/CZgJjGg8N2 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 3, 2026

The Penguins set the tone in the second period.

Jakub Dobes would like to take another look at the home team's second goal…

Dobes gives up a bad goal early in the second period! pic.twitter.com/LdyekCXzzl — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 4, 2026

Samuel Girard then capitalized on a goaltender blunder—the nature of which I can't quite explain.

3-1.

Pittsburgh goal! Scored by Samuel Girard with 12:01 left in the second period. Assisted by Sidney Crosby and Kaedan Korczak. PIT: 3 | MTL: 1#MTLvsPIT #LetsGoPens #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Lbitxi7KfG — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 4, 2026

Tommy Novak then added a fourth unanswered goal.

It's still going strong for the “Pens”; Novak scores his team's fourth goal pic.twitter.com/tzirRFpawp — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 4, 2026

Did you think the Pens were done there?

Their power play struck again.

Ben Kindel joins the party, and it's 5–1! pic.twitter.com/8jNQ28SsHB — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 4, 2026

Before the end of the second period, Nick Suzuki gave his team a glimmer of hope.

His first of the season.

What a great individual effort by Suzuki to score his first goal of the year! pic.twitter.com/pLxIMMlbi9 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 4, 2026

Early in the third period, Caufield added to the lead.

His second goal of the game made it 5-3.

A second goal tonight for Caufield pic.twitter.com/tMxAFiWGmI — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 4, 2026

Alex Carrier was injured in the second period, and a few minutes later, the Habs confirmed he was out for the game.

David Reinbacher's turn?

Alexandre Carrier, injured in the neck, heads to the locker room… pic.twitter.com/X8JNk28YIO — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 4, 2026

For now, Adam Engstrom is serving as the seventh defenseman, and Kaiden Guhle is injured.

Miracle—the Canadiens have come back from behind! With just over a minute left, Chris Kreider scored his first goal with the team.

Chris Kreider's first official goal with the Habs! Chris Kreider's first official goal as a Hab! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/0zxPczffsc — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 4, 2026

A few seconds later, Ivan Demidov—who had been having a terrible game up to that point—sent the game into overtime.

Montreal was down 5-1… Wow.

DEMIDOV!!!! The Habs come back from a 5-1 deficit https://t.co/9Ts3p8j3uR — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 4, 2026

But in overtime, it was the Penguins who scored the game-winning goal.

So the Canadiens lost their first game of the season.

Their next game will be on Tuesday against the Hurricanes—their first home game of the season at the Bell Centre.

Overtime

– The Alouettes are Eastern Conference champions.

CHAMPIONS! The Alouettes have won their division title for the 20th time in franchise history. They'll play the Eastern Conference Final at home on Saturday, November 7, at 3 p.m. cc @RDSca — David Arsenault (@ArsenaultRDS) October 4, 2026

– Haha.

Just saw Chris Kreider skating hard toward a Habs goalie and got a PTSD flashback pic.twitter.com/nszNa6QScd — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 3, 2026

– The defensive play and lack of discipline didn't help… I hope I don't end up on the front page of the Journal de Montréal tomorrow for writing this.

You'll see a lot of people blaming Dobes. The truth is that this team lost its focus halfway through the first period. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 4, 2026

– The penalty kill still gave up two goals.

The Habs kill off the penalty — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 4, 2026

– I'd see him on a third line, personally.