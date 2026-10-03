52 saves on 55 shots this weekend: Jacob Fowler is (truly) on a roll

Last night, Jacob Fowler spoke to the media after his first game of the season. And the goaltender took the opportunity to admit that he wasn't happy to learn he'd be starting the year in Laval.

Considering that the kid has proven he can hold his own in the NHL and that he's a competitor, those comments make sense. You shouldn't read too much into it, you know.

And after watching Fowler play last night, we saw the youngster back in net for the Rocket this afternoon. It sent a clear message that he's there to log minutes.

Especially since, after a strong outing yesterday (despite his team's loss), Fowler was solid again today. In total, he stopped 52 of the 55 shots he faced since last night.

The kid is (truly) ready for the season.

Jacob Fowler made 52 saves on 55 shots this weekend for a .945 save percentage. A statement weekend for the 21-year-old. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 3, 2026

Obviously, all of this is good news for the Canadiens. Seeing Fowler play a ton of minutes and excel in Laval, as things stand, is far from a problem.

If Samuel Montembeault starts struggling again, that'll be a different story. But right now, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton must be pleased.

It's worth noting that, in addition to Fowler, another Rocket player made headlines this afternoon in his team's 6-1 victory: Tyler Thorpe got into a fierce fight with Jarred Tinordi.

That was quite a sight.

HOLY UPPERCUTS What a tilt between @SyracuseCrunch's Jarred Tinordi and @RocketLaval's Tyler Thorpe! #AHL | Live on FloHockey pic.twitter.com/FtwNL6QOzB — FloHockey (@FloHockey) October 3, 2026

So we'll see if Fowler can keep up his blistering pace over the next few weeks. Because right now, he's proving he's too good for the AHL.

And if that helps him further his development, no one's going to complain.

In a Nutshell

– David Reinbacher also got into a fight this afternoon.

– The Habs react to the passing of Lyle Odelein.

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Stanley Cup champion Lyle Odelein. Press release ↓https://t.co/ooiW9x4jdZ — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 3, 2026

– Hehe.

Reporter: “Do you agree with (Sidney Crosby that you're the Habs' biggest weapon?)” Juraj Slafkovsky: “100%.” pic.twitter.com/w9tX73qIFX — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 3, 2026

– The Penguins' coach praises the Habs.

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Dan Muse said today about the Habs: “They're obviously a very good team, really dangerous in transition; you can't give them time and space. Whether it's on the rush or in the zone, if you give them too much space or play loosely, they'll capitalize… pic.twitter.com/lJvBWMU2Xq — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 3, 2026

– Phew.

David Pagnotta: On Simon Edvinsson/Red Wings: If you want him for 7 years, it'll probably be around 77 million bucks [11m AAV], in that ballpark – Daily Faceoff Live (10/2) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 3, 2026

– The White Sox take the lead in their series against the Guardians.