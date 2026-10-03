52 saves on 55 shots this weekend: Jacob Fowler is (truly) on a roll

Félix Forget
52 saves on 55 shots this weekend: Jacob Fowler is (truly) on a roll
Credit: David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last night, Jacob Fowler spoke to the media after his first game of the season. And the goaltender took the opportunity to admit that he wasn't happy to learn he'd be starting the year in Laval.

Considering that the kid has proven he can hold his own in the NHL and that he's a competitor, those comments make sense. You shouldn't read too much into it, you know.

And after watching Fowler play last night, we saw the youngster back in net for the Rocket this afternoon. It sent a clear message that he's there to log minutes.

Especially since, after a strong outing yesterday (despite his team's loss), Fowler was solid again today. In total, he stopped 52 of the 55 shots he faced since last night.

The kid is (truly) ready for the season.

Obviously, all of this is good news for the Canadiens. Seeing Fowler play a ton of minutes and excel in Laval, as things stand, is far from a problem.

If Samuel Montembeault starts struggling again, that'll be a different story. But right now, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton must be pleased.

It's worth noting that, in addition to Fowler, another Rocket player made headlines this afternoon in his team's 6-1 victory: Tyler Thorpe got into a fierce fight with Jarred Tinordi.

That was quite a sight.

So we'll see if Fowler can keep up his blistering pace over the next few weeks. Because right now, he's proving he's too good for the AHL.

And if that helps him further his development, no one's going to complain.


In a Nutshell

– David Reinbacher also got into a fight this afternoon.

– The Habs react to the passing of Lyle Odelein.

Hehe.

– The Penguins' coach praises the Habs.

Phew.

– The White Sox take the lead in their series against the Guardians.

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