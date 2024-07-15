Florian Xhekaj’s goal-scoring ability impressed the Canadiens

When the Canadiens selected Florian Xhekaj with the 101st pick in the 2023 draft, they didn’t expect him to become a goal-scorer.
Let’s face it: Florian Xhekaj will probably never become a major NHL player. Except that this new goal-scoring ability adds to the many assets he already possessed when the Canadiens selected him.
Canadiens Director of Player Development Rob Ramage told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette that he was surprised by Xhekaj’s goal-scoring ability in 2023-24.
My column on Canadiens forward prospect Florian Xhekaj, who is starting to look like the “unicorn” Nick Bobrov – the #Habs co-director of amateur scouting – believed he could become before he was drafted. #HabsIO: https://t.co/9hmhJ76Qim
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) July 15, 2024
That wasn’t the only thing that surprised Ramage and his team.
The younger Xhekaj would like to play next season with the Laval Rocket and thinks he’s done with junior hockey. He’ll have a chance to prove himself at the next Canadiens training camp.
He’s certainly hoping to impress like his brother once did.
