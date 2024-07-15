Florian Xhekaj’s goal-scoring ability impressed the Canadiens

When the Canadiens selected Florian Xhekaj with the 101st pick in the 2023 draft, they didn’t expect him to become a goal-scorer.

After all, he had scored just 13 goals in 68 OHL games before being drafted.However, the tide turned in his favor during his final campaign with the Brantford Bulldogs. He ended the season with 34 goals and 31 assists in 63 games. Enough to make Canadiens fans salivate.

Let’s face it: Florian Xhekaj will probably never become a major NHL player. Except that this new goal-scoring ability adds to the many assets he already possessed when the Canadiens selected him.

Canadiens Director of Player Development Rob Ramage told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette that he was surprised by Xhekaj’s goal-scoring ability in 2023-24.

My column on Canadiens forward prospect Florian Xhekaj, who is starting to look like the “unicorn” Nick Bobrov – the #Habs co-director of amateur scouting – believed he could become before he was drafted. #HabsIO: https://t.co/9hmhJ76Qim – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) July 15, 2024

That wasn’t the only thing that surprised Ramage and his team.

When his group went to see Xhekaj play in the OHL during last season, Ramage was surprised at how good his instincts on the ice were, while remaining very responsible. Initially, Montreal had selected him mainly for his physical contribution at 6 feet 4 inches.Ramage also added that he believes Xhekaj still has a lot of potential and will develop over the next few years.For Xhekaj, scoring so many goals this season came as no surprise. He already knew he had the talent and good shooting to be able to score. According to him, being paired with good players and having more opportunities enabled him to score his 34 goals.

The younger Xhekaj would like to play next season with the Laval Rocket and thinks he’s done with junior hockey. He’ll have a chance to prove himself at the next Canadiens training camp.

He’s certainly hoping to impress like his brother once did.

Overtime

In any case, he was already impressive at the recent development camp . If he keeps up the momentum, he could easily earn a spot with the Laval Rocket next season.

– Kings settle a big deal!

Byfield signs for $6.25 million a year, a contract that will make him a UFA at age 26 (just before his 27th birthday). Further underscores the value the Canadiens got later in the deal in getting eight years on the Slaf extension. https://t.co/r59XGxxqTO – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) July 15, 2024

– No solution.

The Quebecer hasn’t changed his mind https://t.co/RaynhmQ82Z – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 15, 2024

– Surprising.

He was selected in the 2nd round of the MLB draft yesterday https://t.co/RA0D0KLZhV – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 15, 2024

– Another Quebecer drafted into the MLB.

– No surprise.