Florian Xhekaj: “I don’t want to go back to Brantford”.

Florian Xhekaj really enjoyed a fine 23-24 season in the OHL.

The Habs drafted him in the fourth round (2023) because he can do it all on the ice, but Arber’s little brother exceeded expectations offensively last season.

After all, I find it hard to believe that many people had a 34-goal, 65-point season on their Florian bingo card.

The forward is taking part in the Canadiens’ development camp in Brossard this week, and spoke to reporters today after the various practices.

Above all, he said he feels ready to move on to the next level… And that he’s (really) not interested in going back to junior:

I don’t want to go back to Brantford. I see myself in Montreal or Laval. But I have the confidence to play with the Canadiens next season. – Florian Xhekaj

Confident, the kid…

Director of player development Rob Ramage and the hopefuls address the media live from the development camp. Director of player development Rob Ramage and prospects address the media live from development camp#GoHabsGo https://t.co/NFVbXSqv1C – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 4, 2024

Florian Xhekaj signed his entry-level contract with the Canadiens in early April.He finished last season in Laval and played three games for the Rocket.

What I’m saying here is that he already has a little (just a little) experience at the professional level.

But taking a step back, it’s logical to believe that Xhekaj could make the jump to the pros as early as next season.

After all, he’ll never become an impact player offensively in the National League… And it might be better for him to play against men next year because of his style of play.

He proved himself in junior and he won’t learn to be more physical in the OHL.

And he needs to acclimatize to the toughness of the professional level, because that’s going to be his role over the next few years in Montreal if he’s able to carve out a position with the Habs.

