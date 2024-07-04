Skip to content
Marc-Édouard Vlasic welcomes David Quinn’s departure

Credit: Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images
There seems to be a new breath of fresh air in San Jose with the arrival of Macklin Celebrini.

The Sharks were abysmal last season, and management took the bull by the horns by firing David Quinn.

The team didn’t have what it took to compete with other NHL clubs… And it finished the campaign with a 19-54-9 record. That’s just awful.

Ryan Warsofsky has been hired as the team’s head coach, and Marc-Édourard Vlasic is delighted.

In fact, the Quebec defenseman seems happier to have seen David Quinn fired.

After all, Vlasic was overlooked on several occasions last season, even though he was healthy, and he obviously hasn’t swallowed it.

Kevin Dubé (Journal de Québec) met him at the Quebec Celebrity Open:

I’d see games against Tampa Bay or Florida where we’d get nailed 6 or 7 to 0, and I’d think there was no way he wouldn’t use me […] Now I forget about it. He’s gone and we’ve got a new coach. – Marc-Édouard Vlasic

Vlasic’s comments are understandable.

Guys want to play as much as possible and being left out can be hard on morale

Especially when it happens a lot.

But on the other hand… Marc-Édouard Vlasic has slowed down.

At 37, he’s not the defenseman he used to be. He also boasts a -63 rating over his last three NHL seasons. And for a defensive-minded defenseman, that’s not ideal.

Let’s wait and see if the arrival of Ryan Warsofsky will allow him to play more often next season.

Because it’s got to hurt, leaving out a player who averages $7 million a season.

