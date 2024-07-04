Marc-Édouard Vlasic welcomes David Quinn’s departure

There seems to be a new breath of fresh air in San Jose with the arrival of Macklin Celebrini.The Sharks were abysmal last season, and management took the bull by the horns by firing David Quinn.

The team didn’t have what it took to compete with other NHL clubs… And it finished the campaign with a 19-54-9 record. That’s just awful.

Ryan Warsofsky has been hired as the team’s head coach, and Marc-Édourard Vlasic is delighted.

In fact, the Quebec defenseman seems happier to have seen David Quinn fired.

After all, Vlasic was overlooked on several occasions last season, even though he was healthy, and he obviously hasn’t swallowed it.

Kevin Dubé (Journal de Québec) met him at the Quebec Celebrity Open:

I’d see games against Tampa Bay or Florida where we’d get nailed 6 or 7 to 0, and I’d think there was no way he wouldn’t use me […] Now I forget about it. He’s gone and we’ve got a new coach. – Marc-Édouard Vlasic

Marc-Édouard Vlasic had a difficult season in 2023-2024. Left out on several occasions, he insists he never asked for a trade. He’s even eager to return to San Jose, encouraged by Mike Grier’s moves.https://t.co/c6aqZHSEyf – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) July 4, 2024

Vlasic’s comments are understandable.

Guys want to play as much as possible and being left out can be hard on moraleEspecially when it happens a lot.

But on the other hand… Marc-Édouard Vlasic has slowed down.

At 37, he’s not the defenseman he used to be. He also boasts a -63 rating over his last three NHL seasons. And for a defensive-minded defenseman, that’s not ideal.

Let’s wait and see if the arrival of Ryan Warsofsky will allow him to play more often next season.

Because it’s got to hurt, leaving out a player who averages $7 million a season.

Overtime

– Already!

The Canadiens’ 2024 Development Camp ends Friday! See the best photos taken so far of our hopefuls Photo gallery ↓ #GoHabsGo – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 4, 2024

– He’s special.

Most 100+ mph shots this season from a forward: 3 – Tage Thompson

1 or fewer – everyone else in the NHL There isn’t any forward in hockey who can rip it like Tage. pic.twitter.com/SzdXAvvZA1 – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) July 4, 2024

– The Stars have the right mentality.

The Stars preach patience. Alex Lepore, the professional scout in Montreal for Dallas, discusses the reasons behind his team’s success, as well as why Miro Heiskanen will be even better next year.

Segment: https://t.co/WcQcDDEVOq pic.twitter.com/WvDVcazV6U – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 4, 2024

– Nothing’s going right in Toronto.

This hasn’t happened since 2019. https://t.co/gXqxNSozxc – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 4, 2024

– I love this.