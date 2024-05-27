Cole Caufield admits: playing in Montreal can be stressful

Cole Caufield admits: playing in Montreal can be stressfulAuteur: ataylor
However, this role comes with a little more pressure, of course… and Caufield is well aware of this.
Q: What is the best part of playing in Montreal and what is the most annoying part of it?
Cole Caufield: “Obviously, it’s a best place to play hockey. Fans are passionate and that’s what makes it fun. It get stressful at times with all the pressure, but we embrace that.”
– Štefan Bugan (@StefanBugan) May 26, 2024
Obviously, the pressure is much greater on the shoulders of Caufield, who has the big contract and is a big talent, than on depth players. And that’s not going to change any time soon.
The good news is that he seems to have a positive assessment of Montreal in spite of everything. Let’s hope it stays that way for the next seven years (at least), now.
In bursts
– Well done.
Connor McDavid is the 4th fastest player to reach the 100-point mark in the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/WqUGE0cp0d
– RDS (@RDSca) May 28, 2024
– Sidney Crosby to finish his career away from Pittsburgh: Maxime Talbot opens a (small) door. [NHL Info]
– What do you think?
Steve Staios denies rumors that the Senators are considering trading Brady Tkachuk:
“There’s no smoke without fire, but Dad’s talking a lot! That’s the kind of talk that lights a fire in the shed!” -Dany Dubé
Les Amateurs de sports with @LangloisMario
pic.twitter.com/fzUuLEClUQ
– 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) May 28, 2024
– He’s Japan’s next prodigy.
He’s expected to be made available as early as this winter, and at least six teams are already on the case. https://t.co/Vt88BNqXsA
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 28, 2024
– Let’s hope she stays healthy.
Perfect day for Canadians at Roland-Garros
“Bianca Andreescu, in form, can beat anyone on the circuit. If she can physically hold her own, she still has great performances ahead of her” -@hulight
Live at de @LangloisMario pic.twitter.com/c3kSLRe4Im
– 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) May 28, 2024