Series highlights: Barclay Goodrow gives Rangers overtime win

Honestly, so far, we can’t say that the two conference finals in the National Hockey League aren’t putting on quite a show.

In fact, we’ve been spoiled for choice with these two semi-final series, where every game is extremely close with a very high level of play.

Last night, Game 2 of the series between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers was no exception.After winning Game #1 3-0, the Panthers had the chance to deal the Rangers a blow last night by winning the first two games of the series at Madison Square Garden.

However, the Rangers, who had yet to score in this series, weren’t about to let it get to them that easily, and they proved it last night by winning Game #2.

It was an extremely tight game from start to finish, with both teams playing very defensively, giving their opponents virtually no chance.

The level of intensity was at a maximum, and let’s just say there was some square-footed toughness in this very physical match.

Just look at what follows after Vincent Trocheck’s first goal of the match.

TROCHECK OPENS THE SCORING AND THEN CHAOS ENSUES pic.twitter.com/uuB3GahIkT – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 25, 2024

Dmitry Kulikov’s check on Alexander Wennberg in the first period is also a perfect example of the intensity level of this game.

Dmitry Kulikov lays a massive hit on Alex Wennberg It was reviewed for a major but ended up being two minutes for interference. ( : @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/CxXg9SNau0 – BarDown (@BarDown) May 25, 2024

This check was reviewed for a potential five-minute major penalty, but in the end, Kulikov was only punished for two minutes for his action.Ahead 1-0, the Rangers seemed on course to go into the locker room with the lead, but Carter Verhaeghe, once again enjoying an excellent series, decided otherwise with a precise shot on the power play late in the first period.

Then, in the third period, once again, the sturdiness was there, courtesy of Kulikov who picked up none other than the great Matt Rempe, who was taking Kaapo Kaako’s place in the line-up tonight.

Kulikov just demolished Rempe pic.twitter.com/oFRd3cMyzz – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 25, 2024

The game finally went into overtime, and that’s when an obscure hero arose, as Barclay Goodrow caused hysteria at Madison Square Garden with a superb shot.

BARCLAY GOODROW CALLED GAME THIS SERIES IS SO TIED #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/tQH1tVkCt6 – NHL (@NHL) May 25, 2024

Goodrow also played hero five years ago, when the San Jose Sharks pulled off a spectacular comeback against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game #7 of the second round.

It’s worth noting that during this overtime, Peter Laviolette sent Matt Rempe onto the ice, which really surprised and excited the young tough guy.

In short, the Rangers avoided the worst, and evened up the series.

We’ll now move on to Florida, where the next two games will be played at Sunrise, including Game #3 on Sunday afternoon, starting at 3pm.

