Corey Perry earned $50,000 thanks to his teammates

Corey Perry earned $50,000 thanks to his teammatesAuteur: jdavis
He ended the season in Alberta. It’s safe to assume that this will be his last season on the Bettman circuit.
But in the playoffs, he also had bonuses in his contract. And yesterday, on the heels of the Oilers’ victory, he collected a $50,000 bonus. The condition? He had to play at least 50% of his team’s games in the first two rounds and see the Oilers reach the final four to collect his money.
And even though he didn’t play yesterday, the guys went out and got it for him. That must have been THE main reason they wanted to win yesterday’s game, clearly. #OuPas
Perry earned the $50K bonus, bringing the #LetsGoOilers overage cap hit to $3.5M.
If they win the next round and he plays in 50% of the total games round 1-3, he’ll earn another $50K https://t.co/1Mp9tx7GqM
– PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) May 21, 2024
He’s played 10 of his team’s 12 games, so he’s guaranteed to play at least 50% of his team’s games in the first three rounds… even if he doesn’t get to put on his uniform again.
I can’t wait to see if he plays again. After all, even if he doesn’t have any points in the playoffs, he’s still an experienced player.
In gusto
– He wants everyone to push in the same direction.
Craig Berube era underway
Keith Pelley watched news conference from front row pic.twitter.com/GnyfUCqwBB
– Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 21, 2024
– Clay Holmes is human.
Clay Holmes and Gleyber Torres (again, in his case) didn’t get the job done. https://t.co/ZlaaSEU0In
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 21, 2024
– Listen now.
At @TonyMarinaro‘s request, I agreed to come back and talk about the Olivier Renard case. A press briefing I attended, at Olivier’s own request. My summary of the situation at 46:40. Enjoy. https://t.co/485u25Sg7G
– Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) May 21, 2024
– It starts on Friday.
Stéphane Leroux: A tough Memorial Cup ahead in Saginawhttps://t.co/rJluKlzqsr
– RDS (@RDSca) May 21, 2024
– Hiring in Ottawa.
The #Sens have appointed Rob DiMaio as the Director of Player Personnel and Professional Scouting.
Read more: https://t.co/O1wODfl9YS pic.twitter.com/XQBTh7I1aP
– Ottawa Senators (@Senators) May 21, 2024