Leon Draisaitl: “If not San Jose or Boston, why not Montreal?”

For the past few years, the Oilers have relied on a veritable two-headed monster in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Both forwards are among the NHL’s elite, and it’s hard to argue that they aren’t doing their part to help the Oilers succeed.

Both guys are racking up points with disconcerting ease.

That said, while McDavid seems to be in Edmonton to stay, it seems less certain for Draisaitl. The departure of the German, whose contract expires in a year’s time, seems more likely.

In recent weeks, he has been rumoured for Boston and San Jose

However, on the latest episode of Tellement hockey (Radio-Canada), Marc Antoine Godin asked the following question: if not Boston or San Jose… why not Montreal?

And the fact is, it’s not completely crazy: a year from now, the Habs will be closer to their goal of being a serious playoff contender, and they’ll have money to spend. Paying top dollar for Draisaitl, who will be 29, could be the big signing to confirm the club’s playoff aspirations.

A bit like when Jeff Gorton signed Artemi Panarin for big money in New York, basically.

And what’s interesting is that, at 29, Draisaitl won’t be too old a player. Obviously, if he signs a seven-year contract (the maximum allowed for a player signing with a new team), he risks being overpaid a bit at the end of his contract, but for a guy who can score 100 points with a snap of his fingers, it’s a risk that makes sense.

And what’s more, he’s no small player, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 208 pounds. He could be a solution for those who find the Habs lacking in big men up front.

The question is, would he be interested in coming to Montreal? But in a year’s time, the idea of playing with a burgeoning young core could be tempting for him, especially if the youngsters continue to progress next season (and Geoff Molson is willing to break his piggy bank to meet his salary demands).

We’ll keep an eye on it… but if the Habs want to go for a home run in a year’s time and Draisaitl does become a free agent, it’ll be a signing that makes a lot of sense.

