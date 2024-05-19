Selke Trophy: Nick Suzuki finished 13ᵉ on the ballot

Selke Trophy: Nick Suzuki finished 13ᵉ on the ballotAuteur: cbrown
These various trophies reward NHL players in different categories, from the most valuable player to his team (MVP – Hart Trophy), to the best goalkeeper of the regular season (Vezina Trophy).
Aleksander Barkov is the winner of the Frank J. Selke Trophy! #NHLAwards
This trophy is awarded annually to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. pic.twitter.com/jH8EyoVk6m
– NHL (@NHL) May 18, 2024
As for the rest of the list of individual votes, the name of Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki stands out at 13ᵉ.
Full Selke Trophy voting results. pic.twitter.com/QlTG8TgkKG
– Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) May 18, 2024
13ᵉ on the ballot is better than nothing, but seriously, Suzuki would have deserved to be higher on this list.
He’s coming off an incredible season (career-best 77 points in 82 games), while remaining excellent defensively, while playing for a bad NHL team.
What’s more, when we take a closer look at the overall voting results for the Selke Trophy, we notice that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner received a FIRST-place vote, while Suzuki did not.
I understand that Marner isn’t bad defensively, but he’s still a far cry from Suzuki.
- xGA/60 = the number of goals against expected per 60 minutes when the player is on the ice.
- CA/60 = Corsi (number and quality of shots) against per 60 minutes when the player is on the ice.
What we need to understand, then, is that Suzuki is much better at preventing the opposition from generating scoring chances than Marner is when he’s on the ice.
And when you push the analysis even further, you notice that he has about the same defensive stats as a certain Auston Matthews, who himself finished 3ᵉ in the poll.
All in all, Suzuki’s defensive game is underestimated, especially considering he’s playing on a lower-ranked team.
Let’s hope that in the coming years, Suzuki will get more recognition, even if it means winning a Selke trophy one day.
Here are Suzuki’s complete stats this season.
