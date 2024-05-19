Matvei Michkov: a Russian newspaper seems to confirm that he will play in America next year

Last year, Matvei Michkov was an enigma at the draft due to his contractual status in Russia. We suspected he wouldn’t make the leap to America until 2026-27, which put off a few teams.

That said, in recent weeks, the situation has evolved to the point where we could believe that he might arrive in America as early as next season…

“SKA forward Matvei Michkov will continue his career at Philadelphia.” [starting next season] “The contract with St. Petersburg will be terminated until 2026, and the rights to the hockey player in the KHL will remain with the army.” #LetsGoFlyershttps://t.co/TJX9C43sQU – NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) May 19, 2024

And it seems to be happening: Russian newspaper Sport-Express has just reported in the last few minutes that Michkov will be continuing his career in Philadelphia, starting next year. His KHL contract would simply be finished.

What you need to know, though, is that for the moment, we’re still in the realm of rumors. The Flyers wouldn’t confirm anything about the situation, but they’re doing their homework.

I’ve been told by a Flyers source that they are in the process of trying to figure out if the Michkov rumor is true or not. At this time they truly do not know if it’s accurate. This will evolve quickly though, one way or the other. Stay tuned. – Anthony SanFilippo (@AntSanPhilly) May 19, 2024

They seem to have learned about it at the same time as everyone else.

More details to come…