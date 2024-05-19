Skip to content
Matvei Michkov: a Russian newspaper seems to confirm that he will play in America next year

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Last year, Matvei Michkov was an enigma at the draft due to his contractual status in Russia. We suspected he wouldn’t make the leap to America until 2026-27, which put off a few teams.

That said, in recent weeks, the situation has evolved to the point where we could believe that he might arrive in America as early as next season…

And it seems to be happening: Russian newspaper Sport-Express has just reported in the last few minutes that Michkov will be continuing his career in Philadelphia, starting next year. His KHL contract would simply be finished.

What you need to know, though, is that for the moment, we’re still in the realm of rumors. The Flyers wouldn’t confirm anything about the situation, but they’re doing their homework.

They seem to have learned about it at the same time as everyone else.

More details to come…

