Anthony Mantha would meet a need with the Canadiens
Not only did he play in only three of the Knights’ seven playoff games, but he was blanked from the scoresheet in every game.
Now he’s as free as a bird, and with the acquisition of Tomas Hertl in particular, it’s hard to imagine him returning to the City of Vice.
It’s not the first time Mantha’s name has been linked to the Habs, but this time it wouldn’t be far-fetched.
Trask didn’t touch on the defensive elements, as he believes his possible Montreal teammates could compensate.
He mentions that the Habs lack the elements in which he stands out, and he’s not wrong. A new phase of rebuilding is beginning, and the team will be looking to add players with some NHL experience who can score.
The only snag is his age, which doesn’t fit with the average player, but with an acceptable salary and, above all, a reasonable number of years, he’s a good fit.
He has what the Habs don’t currently have to be a more balanced club.
