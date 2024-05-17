Jeff Gorton file: Geoff Molson says no to the Blue Jackets

Right now, it’s rumor season in hockey. Of course, it’s also playoff season, but many teams are in the midst of preparing for their next season.

How does all this translate?It translates into certain teams that continue to attract attention day after day. The Maple Leafs and Devils come to mind, two clubs in the midst of a coaching search that Kevin Weekes says are worth keeping an eye on. #CraigBerube?Elliotte Friedman, via his podcast , also brought some information.

He brought up the name of Gerard Gallant, who was linked to the… Moncton Wildcats before the club found another coach. He talked about the future of Rod Brind’Amour, who should stay in Raleigh if all goes well. He talked about Craig Berube and how he’d be the favorite in Toronto.

But he also talked about the Blue Jackets.

We know that Ken Holland and Marc Bergevin are names floating around out there, but it’s also worth mentioning that Jeff Gorton’s name has been popular in Ohio for a while.

John Davidson (Gorton’s former president in New York) is with Columbus and there are rumors that Gorton is bored with being the GM himself. This led to rumors.

The main player denied it, Geoff Molson said he didn’t want him to leave, and all the indications were that Columbus wasn’t going to be able to talk to him. Now, in his podcast, Friedman confirms that the Blue Jackets were told no by Geoff Molson. They couldn’t talk to him about the GM position.

Seeing how things are going for the Rangers right now, and evaluating how Canadiens rebuild is being handled, a no-brainer for Molson. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 17, 2024

No one should be surprised that the Canadiens said no to Columbus. The club’s VP has said he wants to stay and win in Montreal, and the club’s owner has every reason in the world to want to keep the tandem in place. The process is underway and the Rangers are demonstrating that Gorton can rebuild.

In bursts

Next file, then.

