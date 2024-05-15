Skip to content
Series highlights: Jim Montgomery impersonations

 Auteur: mgarcia
Credit: Getty Images
Yesterday, two interesting series continued.

On the one hand, the Panthers could eliminate the Bruins, and on the other, the Canucks could push the Oilers to the brink.

Neither scenario played out.

Bruins force Game 6

The Bruins could become the first second-round team to see their season come to an end.

But luckily for them, even without captain Brad Marchand, they managed to defeat Florida.

2-1 victory.

Morgan Geekie got the ball rolling with a backhand goal.

In the second period, one of the NHL’s top scorers this season and future free agent Sam Reinhart brought everyone back to square one.

The tie didn’t last long.

Charlie McAvoy scored his first goal of the playoffs a few minutes later.

But the ones who really stole the show in this game were the coaches.

Jim Montgomery imitated the dives of the opposing players.

Then, Paul Maurice was very demonstrative.

Boston can force a Game 7 on Friday at home.

Florida leads series 3-2.

Oilers tie series

In the all-Canadian series, the Canucks could have pushed the Oilers to the brink, but they came up against an in-form Calvin Pickard.

It was his first win in his first playoff game.

Late in the third period, with Edmonton leading by a goal, Dakota Joshua scored a goal.

We were headed for overtime, but with some 30 seconds left in the game, Evan Bouchard tied the series.

3-2 victory.

The two teams return to action on Thursday in Vancouver.

Game time is 10pm.

The series is tied 2-2.

Overtime

– He wasn’t happy with his club.

– Two-point game for these players.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– The Stars can eliminate the Avalanche tonight.

(Credit: Google )

