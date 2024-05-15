Series highlights: Jim Montgomery impersonations

The @NHLBruins forced a Game 6 with their win tonight, while the @EdmontonOilers scored a go-ahead-goal in the final minute of regulation to even up their series at two games apiece. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/qxGhjxcxge pic.twitter.com/OIfkwepjir
Series highlights: Jim Montgomery impersonationsAuteur: mgarcia
MORGAN GEEKIE!
He goes to the backhand and slides it home to give the @NHLBruins the early lead! #StanleyCup
: @espn https://t.co/FmPv8M6v1l
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/nx9RMyVyXX
In the second period, one of the NHL’s top scorers this season and future free agent Sam Reinhart brought everyone back to square one.
Sam Reinhart ties it up for the Panthers, who haven’t said their last word tonight. #NHL pic.twitter.com/4NEliLXcD6
The tie didn’t last long.
McAvoy restores the Bruins lead! pic.twitter.com/LOvWSKmbB0
MONTY pic.twitter.com/SIpC7aB7Y0
The Panthers scored moments after Paul Maurice gave them a “pep talk” on the bench pic.twitter.com/C1ecyhZgDv
In his first ever start in the #StanleyCup Playoffs, Calvin Pickard gets the win in a massive Game 4 victory for the @EdmontonOilers! pic.twitter.com/MZlodQQuK8
THE END OF THIS GAME!
—
(: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/4zS1KQnDzy
Overtime
– He wasn’t happy with his club.
Rick Tocchet called out 5-7 Canucks ‘passengers’ after the game. pic.twitter.com/Vag15t5gEy
– Two-point game for these players.
– The Stars can eliminate the Avalanche tonight.