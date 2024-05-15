Series highlights: Jim Montgomery impersonations

The @NHLBruins forced a Game 6 with their win tonight, while the @EdmontonOilers scored a go-ahead-goal in the final minute of regulation to even up their series at two games apiece. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/qxGhjxcxge pic.twitter.com/OIfkwepjir – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 15, 2024

Bruins force Game 6

Yesterday, two interesting series continued.On the one hand, the Panthers could eliminate the Bruins, and on the other, the Canucks could push the Oilers to the brink.Neither scenario played out.The Bruins could become the first second-round team to see their season come to an end.But luckily for them, even without captain Brad Marchand, they managed to defeat Florida.2-1 victory.Morgan Geekie got the ball rolling with a backhand goal.

In the second period, one of the NHL’s top scorers this season and future free agent Sam Reinhart brought everyone back to square one.

Sam Reinhart ties it up for the Panthers, who haven’t said their last word tonight. #NHL pic.twitter.com/4NEliLXcD6 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 15, 2024

The tie didn’t last long.

McAvoy restores the Bruins lead! pic.twitter.com/LOvWSKmbB0 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 15, 2024

The Panthers scored moments after Paul Maurice gave them a “pep talk” on the bench pic.twitter.com/C1ecyhZgDv – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 15, 2024

Oilers tie series

In his first ever start in the #StanleyCup Playoffs, Calvin Pickard gets the win in a massive Game 4 victory for the @EdmontonOilers! pic.twitter.com/MZlodQQuK8 – NHL (@NHL) May 15, 2024

Overtime

Charlie McAvoy scored his first goal of the playoffs a few minutes later.But the ones who really stole the show in this game were the coaches.Jim Montgomery imitated the dives of the opposing players.Then, Paul Maurice was very demonstrative.Boston can force a Game 7 on Friday at home.Florida leads series 3-2.In the all-Canadian series, the Canucks could have pushed the Oilers to the brink, but they came up against an in-form Calvin Pickard.It was his first win in his first playoff game.Late in the third period, with Edmonton leading by a goal, Dakota Joshua scored a goal.We were headed for overtime, but with some 30 seconds left in the game, Evan Bouchard tied the series.3-2 victory.The two teams return to action on Thursday in Vancouver.Game time is 10pm.The series is tied 2-2.

Rick Tocchet called out 5-7 Canucks ‘passengers’ after the game. pic.twitter.com/Vag15t5gEy – JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) May 15, 2024

