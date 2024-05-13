Series in brief: “Eat shit, ost*!” Jim Montgomery was angry with the referees

The @Canucks earned the 28th comeback win of the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs – a total that is the fourth highest at this stage of a postseason (58 GP) in NHL history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/lHVFyxfBHh pic.twitter.com/il58ryouzS
Series in brief: “Eat shit, ost*!” Jim Montgomery was angry with the refereesAuteur: cbrown
The Panthers faced the Bruins in Boston… While the Canucks were in Edmonton to take on the Oilers.
Let’s see how it went:
Jim Montgomery was cursed… And rightly so
The game started and it wasn’t long before we saw some violence:
Charlie McAvoy goes ALL out with a body check in the first few seconds of the game!
"This is for Marchy!"
That said… it was afterwards that things started to go wrong.
Anton Lundell allowed the #TimeToHunt to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second period… this game is far from over!
What you need to know…
Especially on the Panthers’ side.
The Panthers’ player was seen giving Charlie Coyle a cross-check on his back, while the latter was being pushed straight at goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman…
Sam Bennett's tying goal was reviewed and deemed no goaltender interference on the play.

Thoughts on the call?
Thoughts on the call?
The decision by the referees – who were Quebecois, by the way – really didn’t go down well with Jim Montgomery… And with good reason.
In fact, the Bruins coach exploded with anger after Francis Charron and Frédérick L’Écuyer (referees) awarded the goal, and Montgomery didn’t hold back:
“Eat shit, ost*! Eat shit!” – Jim Montgomery
"Mange d'la marde osti. MANGE D'LA MARDE"
Let’s just say Montgomery was in fine fettle.
It’s normal: in the playoffs, everyone has to be at their best. Players, coaches… and especially referees, because it can change the course of a game.
That said… Nothing to calm him down, Aleksander Barkov scored four minutes after Bennett’s goal and the Panthers never looked back:
NOW BARKOV GIVES THE PANTHERS THE LEAD
What’s more, the game will be played in Florida…
The Oilers don’t play like the Oilers we know
They got off to a good start against the Canucks, with Mattias Ekholm scoring after only five minutes…
Vancouver’s first goal was scored by Elias Lindholm… and the other two were scored by Brock Boeser :
VANCOUVER GETS A PPG OF THEIR OWN TO TIE IT
BOESER ALREADY ENTERS HATTY WATCH IN THE 1ST AS THE CANUCKS TAKE THE LEAD
A FIRST PERIOD HAT-TRICK FOR BROCK BOESER
The first goal, initially, was given to Brock Boeser… So much so that we thought we’d seen him score a hat trick in the first period.
Leon Draisaitl in his office is such a cheat code… #StanleyCup
Elias Lindholm (again) scored an important goal…
LINDHOLM EXTENDS THE LEAD
Check out this play to kick it up to his stick! #StanleyCup
At the very end of the game, Connor McDavid was shaken up quite a bit…
McDavid gets a cross-check from Carson Soucy at the end of the game.
Extension
– Love it.
Swayman's got that DOG in him
– A rather bizarre sequence.
Swayman went Scotty Smalls mode
– Boom!
Toooooute a check from Nikita Zadorov that sends Evander Kane waltzing to the bench!
– Encore boom!
JT Miller with a heavy hit on Mattias Janmark
– It passed close.
Chaos at the Canucks end.
– Top scorers of the night :
– Two games tonight :