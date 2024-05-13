Skip to content
Series in brief: “Eat shit, ost*!” Jim Montgomery was angry with the referees

Credit: Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images
There were two games yesterday in the NHL.

The Panthers faced the Bruins in Boston… While the Canucks were in Edmonton to take on the Oilers.

Let’s see how it went:

Jim Montgomery was cursed… And rightly so

The more it goes on, the more we realize that the Panthers and Bruins hate each other.

The game started and it wasn’t long before we saw some violence:

Good playoff hockey, hehe.

The Bruins started the game well: David Pastrnak and Brandon Carlo scored in the first period, and the Boston team returned to the locker room with a two-goal lead.

That said… it was afterwards that things started to go wrong.

Anton Lundell scored a goal with about five minutes to play in the second, and it was like starting the Florida machine:

What you need to know…

The referees missed a lot of obvious calls in the game.

Especially on the Panthers’ side.

And here, Sam Bennett tied the game early in the third period with a goal that should NEVER have been allowed.

The Panthers’ player was seen giving Charlie Coyle a cross-check on his back, while the latter was being pushed straight at goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman…

After review, the referees still decided to award the goal:

The decision by the referees – who were Quebecois, by the way – really didn’t go down well with Jim Montgomery… And with good reason.

In fact, the Bruins coach exploded with anger after Francis Charron and Frédérick L’Écuyer (referees) awarded the goal, and Montgomery didn’t hold back:

“Eat shit, ost*! Eat shit!” – Jim Montgomery

Let’s just say Montgomery was in fine fettle.

It’s normal: in the playoffs, everyone has to be at their best. Players, coaches… and especially referees, because it can change the course of a game.

That said… Nothing to calm him down, Aleksander Barkov scored four minutes after Bennett’s goal and the Panthers never looked back:

The Florida team eventually won the game 3-2, taking a 3-1 lead in the series.

The Panthers will have the opportunity to eliminate the Bruins tomorrow.

What’s more, the game will be played in Florida…

The Oilers don’t play like the Oilers we know

The Oilers look tired.

They got off to a good start against the Canucks, with Mattias Ekholm scoring after only five minutes…

But then the Canucks woke up, scoring three unanswered goals in the first period.

Vancouver’s first goal was scored by Elias Lindholm… and the other two were scored by Brock Boeser :

The first goal, initially, was given to Brock Boeser… So much so that we thought we’d seen him score a hat trick in the first period.

The net was eventually given to Lindholm.

The second period began with the Oilers trailing 3-1.

Leon Draisaitl gave his team something to dream about by scoring early in the frame:

Then, the Canucks responded in the best possible way.

Elias Lindholm (again) scored an important goal…

Because in the end, that goal turned out to be the winning goal:

Zach Hyman scored late in the game, but it was already too late for the Oilers.

The Canucks won the game 4-3 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

At the very end of the game, Connor McDavid was shaken up quite a bit…

And one wonders if the league will crack down on Carson Soucy:

– Top scorers of the night :

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Two games tonight :

(Credit: )

