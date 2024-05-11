Worlds: Kaiden Guhle shines in Canada’s first match

Since yesterday, the World Hockey Championship has been underway in the Czech Republic. Yesterday, we saw Juraj Slafkovský(who doesn’t have a comfortable bed) enjoy success (and disputes with referees) on his first outing, while Cole Caufield had a tougher first game against the Swedes.

This morning, it was Canada’s turn to take on Great Britain.

Of course, Kaiden Guhle, who was in action for the Canadian team, was the one to watch. He had missed the habs’ final games of the season, so this was his first competitive game in over a month.

Kaiden Guhle had an assist on this goal & played 17:02 mins today for Team Canada https://t.co/SJxlUwCWPI – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 11, 2024

In the end, Guhle found a way to shine. He spent 17:02 on the ice, ending the game with a +1 differential and an assist.He started this magnificent passing play to allow Connor Bedard to score his second goal of the game.Because yes, speaking of Bedard, he took care of the Brits this morning. The young prodigy scored twice in the match, and was named player of the match.

Here’s his first goal, by the way:

GOAL! Connor Bedard gets his first goal at the World Hockey Championship! pic.twitter.com/fJv5KbMnDC – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 11, 2024

In the end, Canada prevailed by a score of 4-2 over a club that, quite frankly, just doesn’t have the firepower to compete with the Canadian squad.

The Brits may have lost, but quite frankly, it’s almost a moral victory for them.

Guhle, Bedard and the rest of the Canadian team return to action tomorrow morning at 10:20 a.m., when they take on Denmark.

We’ll see if the Habs defenseman and the Blackhawks prodigy can once again combine their efforts to give Canada a second win (in a game that, quite frankly, must be won by Canada).

In gusto

– It’s not ideal.

Brad Marchand is not at @NHLBruins practice this morning. @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) May 11, 2024

– Let’s hope it’s not related to his concussions.

#NYR Laviolette very tightlipped about Chytil, called him a game-time decision. Left it at illness & wouldn’t say if it was correlated to suspected concussion that’s sidelined him a majority of season. Said he felt great after game, woke up this morning and didn’t feel well. – Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) May 11, 2024

– Stay tuned.

Danton Heinen could be back in action tomorrow for the @NHLBruins @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) May 11, 2024

–