Worlds: Kaiden Guhle shines in Canada’s first match

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Since yesterday, the World Hockey Championship has been underway in the Czech Republic. Yesterday, we saw Juraj Slafkovský(who doesn’t have a comfortable bed) enjoy success (and disputes with referees) on his first outing, while Cole Caufield had a tougher first game against the Swedes.

This morning, it was Canada’s turn to take on Great Britain.

Of course, Kaiden Guhle, who was in action for the Canadian team, was the one to watch. He had missed the habs’ final games of the season, so this was his first competitive game in over a month.

In the end, Guhle found a way to shine. He spent 17:02 on the ice, ending the game with a +1 differential and an assist.

He started this magnificent passing play to allow Connor Bedard to score his second goal of the game.

Because yes, speaking of Bedard, he took care of the Brits this morning. The young prodigy scored twice in the match, and was named player of the match.

Here’s his first goal, by the way:

In the end, Canada prevailed by a score of 4-2 over a club that, quite frankly, just doesn’t have the firepower to compete with the Canadian squad.

The Brits may have lost, but quite frankly, it’s almost a moral victory for them.

Guhle, Bedard and the rest of the Canadian team return to action tomorrow morning at 10:20 a.m., when they take on Denmark.

We’ll see if the Habs defenseman and the Blackhawks prodigy can once again combine their efforts to give Canada a second win (in a game that, quite frankly, must be won by Canada).

