The Habs have long been interested in Ivan Demidov
Recently, there’s been a lot of talk in Montreal about Ivan Demidov.
He’s seen by many as a logical top-three pick in the upcoming draft…
But as my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois explained earlier today, there’s a good chance the Russian could slip to No. 5, the Montreal Canadiens’ selection.
It’s worth mentioning because the Habs like Ivan Demidov.
We’ve heard it a few times in recent days…
And Arpon Basu returned to the baton today on BPM Sports, saying that the Habs have been interested in the young man for "a long time"
Kent Hughes’ main idea is to add natural talent to his roster, and Demidov is exactly what he can bring to a National League team.
If adding a guy like Ivan Demidov can help the team in the long term… then go.
Because the Habs won’t have the opportunity to select in the top-10 forever. It’s the perfect time to hit a home run… no matter what the price.
Can't wait to see it.
Absolutely.
Mason Lohrei is getting better and better each playoff game.
QMJHL: the Remparts will acquire a 20-year-old defenseman at the next draft.
