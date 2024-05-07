Demidov would like to make the jump to North America before the end of his contract in Russia

Ivan Demidov is one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft.

He’s seen as an offensive player… And he’s been compared to Matvei Michkov, because they have a similar style.

In other words, Demidov – like Michkov – has offensive tools that could make him very successful in a league like the NHL.

What you need to know is that Demidov has just one year left on his contract in Russia (as of now) and could make the jump to North America quickly.

That said… Even though he’s still under contract, there are rumours circulating right now that Demidov wants to leave his homeland and move here, even before the last year of his deal with SKA St. Petersburg runs out.

Report: #2024NHLDraft Ivan Demidov has another year on his contract with SKA, but may want to head to North America. – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) May 7, 2024

The rumor comes from the (reliable) Hockey News Hub account, on X / Twitter :

Knowing that he’d like to make the jump to North America sooner than expected…

It’s a game-changer, because there are clubs that might be worried about his contractual situation in Russia.

The 2024 draft is interesting because it includes several quality forwards and defensemen.

That said, Demidov is seen by many as the logical 2nd choice in the draft, which will take place at the end of June…

And while that may change between now and then, the chances of him slipping out of the top-5 seem slim to none at the moment.

Although, the same was said of Matvei Michkov last year… But the situation is different with Demidov, especially when you consider that he only has one year left on his contract even if he doesn’t make the jump to North America next year.

