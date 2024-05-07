Demidov would like to make the jump to North America before the end of his contract in Russia

As a precaution…
Just in case…#GoHabsGo | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/5TTLStmlvP
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 7, 2024
Demidov would like to make the jump to North America before the end of his contract in RussiaAuteur: jdavis
He’s seen as an offensive player… And he’s been compared to Matvei Michkov, because they have a similar style.
In other words, Demidov – like Michkov – has offensive tools that could make him very successful in a league like the NHL.
That said… Even though he’s still under contract, there are rumours circulating right now that Demidov wants to leave his homeland and move here, even before the last year of his deal with SKA St. Petersburg runs out.
Report: #2024NHLDraft Ivan Demidov has another year on his contract with SKA, but may want to head to North America.
– Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) May 7, 2024
Knowing that he’d like to make the jump to North America sooner than expected…
It’s a game-changer, because there are clubs that might be worried about his contractual situation in Russia.
That said, Demidov is seen by many as the logical 2nd choice in the draft, which will take place at the end of June…
Although, the same was said of Matvei Michkov last year… But the situation is different with Demidov, especially when you consider that he only has one year left on his contract even if he doesn’t make the jump to North America next year.
In gusto
– Sick!
– Come on, boys!
Canada with a narrow win over Hungaryhttps://t.co/bewmuO9pPx
– RDS (@RDSca) May 7, 2024
– Well done.
Whether in or out of the arena, the Rocket is proud to be part of the Laval community.
https://t.co/Xo5HCaOsxZ
Whether in the arena or outside its doors, the Rocket is proud to be a part of Laval’s flourishing community.
https://t.co/Xo5HCaOsxZ pic.twitter.com/TgvzVxErvl
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 7, 2024
– Kirby Dach has a new ride.
Hey Kirby pic.twitter.com/e91N4zQkdn
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 7, 2024