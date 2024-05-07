There’s a lot of talk about Craig Berube in Toronto right now

It’s logical to believe that there will be changes this summer in Toronto.

The club’s first-round elimination at the hands of the Bruins doesn’t help Brad Treliving’s cause, who will have some important choices to make.

Trade Marner? Buy out Tavares? These two options have been discussed lately… Because the club can no longer move forward with its top-4 forward line, and because William Nylander and Auston Matthews both signed big contracts last year.

David Pagnotta said in an article that there’s a world out there where Marner can be traded, but the tipster believes the big changes will come mostly behind the bench.

Sheldon Keefe’s future is far from guaranteed with the Leafs, even though he signed a two-year contract extension last summer in Toronto… And his potential replacement is a guy known to the fans.

There’s a lot of talk about Craig Berube out there right now:

If Leafs general manager Brad Treliving decides to make a coaching change, former St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube would be one of the favorites for the job. – David Pagnotta

Will Toronto consider trading Marner? https://t.co/Aatc4zYOXL – The Fourth Period (@TFP) May 7, 2024

Craig Berube is an experienced coach who has already lifted the Stanley Cup while in St. Louis with the Blues.

We’re talking about a coach who’s tough with his players… And maybe that’s what we need in Toronto.

I’m curious to see what will happen there, even if Sheldon Keefe still has his job at the time of writing.

In his article , David Pagnotta also reveals that the Leafs had discussions with the Preds during the season about Juuse Saros.

Treliving also reportedly spoke with the Blues about Colton Parayko…

And the GM has also reportedly spoken with the Sharks about Mario Ferraro.For Saros, it seems like a very logical fit.The Leafs need a number-one goaltender in front of the net, a guy the organization can rely on to take the club all the way.

Last time I checked, Ilya Samsonov couldn’t fill that role… And Joseph Woll is still too young to do it.

On the other side of the coin, in Nashville, the Preds are counting on the services of Yaroslav Askarov and can afford to trade Saros.

I say that all the same, but a deal with Marner and Saros as the centerpieces… Wouldn’t that make sense for both sides?

The Preds would get some natural talent, a guy who averages 90 points a season and who would form an interesting one-two punch with Filip Forsberg up front…

And the Leafs wouldget their hands on a goalie they can trust.In short.In short, we can expect a lot of changes in Toronto this summer.

And we shouldn’t fall out of our chairs if Berube is hired… And if Marner is traded.

