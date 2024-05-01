François Legault: “We’re going to bring back the Nordiques”.

À VOIR | Quebec Premier @francoislegault congratulates @JiCLajoie on his 1000th broadcast! pic.twitter.com/Qj3xkwwsxl
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 26, 2024
I say 1000 years… And even though I know I’m exaggerating, it seems to be the same thing.
It’s a shame.
Éric Girard met with Gary Bettman at the beginning of April and the purpose, obviously, was to remind the commissioner of Quebec City’s interest in having a club.
I wonder if Bettman really listened to him with both ears wide open…
For what it’s worth, Quebec Premier François Legault has also decided to “get involved” in the issue.
As part of JiC’s 1000th broadcast on TVA Sports, François Legault shared a message in which he congratulated him on the success… But in the video, the Premier also says “together, we’ll bring back the Nordiques” :
On the other hand…
It’s often said that as long as Gary Bettman is NHL commissioner, we can forget about the scenario because he’s just not interested.
After all, Bettman was asked to comment on a new expansion at the NHL All-Star Weekend…And the commissioner talked about a few cities in the U.S., without ever mentioning Quebec City .
Bettman wants to negotiate with someone with deep pockets… But that someone isn’t Pierre-Karl Péladeau, because the commissioner wants nothing to do with him.
The following clip from Vincent Cauchon, who appeared on the Stanley25 podcast in recent months, sums it up pretty well:
See this post on Instagram
The Nordiques file will continue to be the talk of the town because people’s interest in Quebec City isn’t going away tomorrow morning.
That said… Right now, there doesn’t seem to be anything super positive in the file.
I’m going to repeat the third sentence of my text, but it’s a shame.
In bursts
– Let’s see?
Balle Courbe: Giant rat annoys passers-by in Torontohttps://t.co/KOiHPooatb
– RDS (@RDSca) May 1, 2024
– David Rittich should be in front of the Kings’ net tonight.
LAK G Cam Talbot still on ice for a very optional skate, looks like David Rittich in net once again for an elimination Game 5 in Edmonton.
– Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) May 1, 2024
– He’s one of the elite.
Since the start of last season’s #StanleyCup Playoffs, no defenseman has recorded more points in the postseason than Evan Bouchard. pic.twitter.com/bF32qW3Zoq
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 1, 2024
– Well done!
Here are the three goalkeepers in the running for the first-ever Patrick Roy Trophy!
Mathis Rousseau – @HFXMooseheads
William Rousseau – @HuskiesRn
Samuel-St-Hilaire – @PhoenixSherbroo#GoldenRounds | #QMJHL pic.twitter.com/BSpgFUqzT8
– QMJHL (@QMJHL) May 1, 2024
– Félix is in
Félix Auger-Aliassime takes advantage of Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal to reach the final four of a Masters 1000 for the 1st time since November 2022!https://t.co/k8VTqHA1OM pic.twitter.com/dqLQpvlxYh
– RDS (@RDSca) May 1, 2024