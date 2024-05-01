Carey Price was in the arena for the Canadiens’ final game of the season two weeks ago. He wasn’t often seen on TV, but on social networks, he was the talk of the town.

After all, he was expected… and he showed up.

And presumably, he didn’t just show up for the game. According to Angela Price, in a story posted yesterday on her Instagram account, Carey Price has spent the last two weeks in Montreal. He was back with his family yesterday.

Of course, what we’re wondering is why he spent so much time in Montreal. If it’s to see people privately to sort things out, that’s one thing.

If it’s to enjoy the city and catch up with friends(he played golf with Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron while he was there), that’s another.

Nice to see that Carey Price is still in town hanging out with his friends Brendan Gallagher & Paul Byron pic.twitter.com/3IWVVx4ygL – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 24, 2024

But, of course, it’s easy to wonder if, in the meantime, he sat down with Kent Hughes, Jeff Gorton and the rest of the Habs administration to talk about…

About what? I don’t know.

There are a number of reasons why Price might have to meet with the Habs. Whether it’s to check on the state of his knee, to talk about a position with the Habs, to open the door to a transaction or to prepare his return to the ice- okay, maybe not.

Personally, I think he was there to notewith Olivier Primeau. Who thinks like me?

