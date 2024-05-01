Bogdan Konyushkov turned down a deal (in the KHL)

Bogdan Konyushkov had a good second season in the KHL.

He started the campaign with a bang offensively…

But he calmed down afterwards, finishing the season with 28 points in 65 games. Still, that’s quite a production for a 21-year-old defenseman in the KHL.

The Habs prospect plays for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, and he’s obviously happy where he is right now.

SKA tried to get #GoHabsGo prospect Bogdan Konyushkov. Himself and the team rejected them. Igor Larionov > Roman Rotenberg pic.twitter.com/5OoxI0UkWH – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) May 1, 2024

I say this because the Hockey News Hub (Twitter) account published a report today that Konyushkov had turned down a deal to join SKA in St. Petersburg.He turned down the deal, as did his club:

Igor Larionov is the club coach at Torpedo, and he’s very fond of his young defenseman.

The former NHL star said last September that Konyushkov would already have what it takes to be a key player in the NHL…

And that’s saying a lot when you consider the defenseman’s age.

Larionov really trusts Konyushkov, and maybe that explains why both sides turned down the deal.

Konyushkov gets plenty of ice time under Larionov’s orders… And in St. Petersburg, at SKA, we know how young players are treated. #MatveiMichkov

In other words, he’d better stay where he is right now.

Bogdan Konyushkov agreed to a three-year contract with Torpedo just after the Habs drafted him in the fourth round last June.

That said… Could we see a special deal that would allow him to play in the NHL before too long, a bit like Matvei Michkov?

In bursts

– Two players to keep an eye on for upcoming drafts.

James Hagens and Gavin McKenna demolished everything in the preliminary round of the CMH U18 They are the top prospects for the 2025 and 2026 drafts respectively pic.twitter.com/WpomYu66DJ – RDS (@RDSca) May 1, 2024

– Really?

Some chatter the Chicago Wolves may once again become the AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 1, 2024

– I’m not surprised.

Victor Hedman will play in the World Hockey Championship for the first time since 2017! https://t.co/c12WdwqoSE – RDS (@RDSca) May 1, 2024

– Go, go, go!