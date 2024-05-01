SKA tried to get #GoHabsGo prospect Bogdan Konyushkov.
Himself and the team rejected them.
Igor Larionov > Roman Rotenberg pic.twitter.com/5OoxI0UkWH
– Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) May 1, 2024
Bogdan Konyushkov turned down a deal (in the KHL)Auteur: jdavis
He started the campaign with a bang offensively…
But he calmed down afterwards, finishing the season with 28 points in 65 games. Still, that’s quite a production for a 21-year-old defenseman in the KHL.
The Habs prospect plays for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, and he’s obviously happy where he is right now.
Igor Larionov is the club coach at Torpedo, and he’s very fond of his young defenseman.
The former NHL star said last September that Konyushkov would already have what it takes to be a key player in the NHL…
And that’s saying a lot when you consider the defenseman’s age.
Konyushkov gets plenty of ice time under Larionov’s orders… And in St. Petersburg, at SKA, we know how young players are treated. #MatveiMichkov
In other words, he’d better stay where he is right now.
That said… Could we see a special deal that would allow him to play in the NHL before too long, a bit like Matvei Michkov?
In bursts
– Two players to keep an eye on for upcoming drafts.
James Hagens and Gavin McKenna demolished everything in the preliminary round of the CMH U18
They are the top prospects for the 2025 and 2026 drafts respectively pic.twitter.com/WpomYu66DJ
– RDS (@RDSca) May 1, 2024
– Really?
Some chatter the Chicago Wolves may once again become the AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes.
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 1, 2024
– I’m not surprised.
Victor Hedman will play in the World Hockey Championship for the first time since 2017!https://t.co/c12WdwqoSE
– RDS (@RDSca) May 1, 2024
– Go, go, go!
Les Montréalaises in the home stretch before the playoffs https://t.co/FMpxsSL7Ip
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) May 1, 2024