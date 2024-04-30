Paul Byron: Owen Beck, one of his “great achievements” this year

Owen Beck’s season isn’t over yet.

His club, the Saginaw Spirit, are 2-1 behind in the OHL semi-final series against the London Knights.The Saginaw team isa spot in the Memorial Cup, as host team of the competition.

Beck had a “decent” first half of the season with the Peterborough Petes.

The Habs prospect racked up 30 points (16 goals) in 25 games with the Petes…

18 goals and 33 assists (51 points) in 32 games with the Spirit

But as soon as he arrived in Saginaw, his stats skyrocketed:

The player’s progress is interesting, and Habs management has also taken notice.

Paul Byron, who works in the Tricolore’s youth development department, sees him as one of “his great achievements” this year… And Beck could cause a surprise before long in Byron’s eyes, if he continues to do things the right way:

If he can come along and do what I think he can do, he could be next year’s surprise, that’s for sure. – Paul Byron

Byron’s comments were collected in this article by Marc Antoine Godin (Radio-Canada):

How Paul Byron experienced the transition to his new career https://t.co/9FIioz1alK – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) April 30, 2024

Owen Beck is a reliable guy because he wins his face-offs and can be trusted on the ice.

He had a minimal role with the Canadian team at the last WJC… But he was good because he did what he had to do.

That’s what Owen Beck can bring to the Habs: a certain reliability on the center line, because we’re talking about a player who can be used for anything.

He’ll have to fight for a spot with the big boys next year… But he’s already had a taste of the NHL and that should help, too.

In closing….

Paul Byron isn’t closing the door on coaching in the NHL in a few years’ time.

A future coaching career for Paul Byron? For more details, read @MAGodin ‘s piece https://t.co/oFnA30TmVF pic.twitter.com/S4MPZAhb5O – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) April 30, 2024

In gusto

He already has a nice role with the Habs, but he wants to take his time:

