Series wrap-up: Oilers whitewash Kings’ big attack

The @NYRangers became the first team to advance to the Second Round in the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs while the @Avalanche, @Canucks and @EdmontonOilers each moved within one victory of doing so.#NHLStats: https://t.co/NPWQLRy0ZO pic.twitter.com/UJ5iprx4SD
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 29, 2024
Series wrap-up: Oilers whitewash Kings’ big attackAuteur: mgarcia
Four games were presented yesterday…
Edmonton lost the first game of the series… But since then, it’s been like the guys are on a mission.
THIS PUCK MOVEMENT @EvanBouchard02 gives the @EdmontonOilers the 1-0 lead! #StanleyCup
: @NHL_On_TNT (TBS, truTV) & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/WUgzrABxux
– NHL (@NHL) April 29, 2024
What’s more, the game will be played in Edmonton…
The Capitals needed a win over the Rangers to avoid a sweep…
But it didn’t go as planned.
THE RANGERS RE-TAKE THE LEAD AND CHAOS ENSUES pic.twitter.com/1RjKdyHeCI
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 29, 2024
It was Lapierre’s first NHL playoff goal, and it’s a beautiful :
HENDRIX LAPIERRE
What an incredible solo effort to tie the game 2-2! #StanleyCup
: @NHL_On_TNT (TBS, truTV) & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/ALLbLCmgJ0
– NHL (@NHL) April 29, 2024
But Lapierre’s goal also proved to be the Capitals’ last of the season.
IT’S BREADMAN!
He gives the @NYRangers the lead in the third. Will they hold on to take the series? #StanleyCup
: @NHL_On_TNT (TBS, truTV) & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/HgPwB82a4y
– NHL (@NHL) April 29, 2024
As for the Caps, Alex Ovechkin hasn’t even picked up a point in this year’s playoffs.
However…
Filip Forsberg, the Preds’ leading scorer in the regular season, wasted no time in breaking through early in the third.
Filip Forsberg scores within 12 seconds of the third period to put Nashville up 3-1.
Watch Canucks vs. Predators Game 4 on Sportsnet and stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/4rV69b1XAI
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2024
Brock Boeser brought everyone back to 3-2 with a goal scored with just under three minutes to play…
Colton Sissons of the Preds missed an empty net… And then it happened.
BOESER GETS THE HATTY WITH 6 SECONDS LEFT TO SEND IT TO OT!!! pic.twitter.com/WXpN4Z3nvN
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 29, 2024
In overtime, we quickly sensed that the Canucks were confident…
COMEBACK COMPLETE! #StanleyCup
Elias Lindholm gives the @Canucks a 3-1 series lead with his @SportChek overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/MndFLqZ3EQ
– NHL (@NHL) April 29, 2024
The Canucks now have a 3-1 series lead… And they can eliminate the Preds tomorrow night in Vancouver.
It doesn’t look good for the Jets
The Jets vs. Avalanche game isn’t complicated.
The first is Artturi Lehkonen’s streak of scoring in the first four games of the series:
Artturi Lehkonen has already scored 4 goals since the start of the series pic.twitter.com/i8M14INoq9
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 28, 2024
The second is more unfortunate…
But it’s the puck in Vlad Namestnikov’s face.
Scary moment as Vlad Namestnikov is struck in the head by a slap shot and exits the game pic.twitter.com/mcUqJJcpBu
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 28, 2024
And the third thing to remember is Valeri Nichushkin’s hat trick.
The Russian’s three goals gave the Avalanche a 5-1 victory:
Valeri Nichushkin’s first career hat trick propels the @Avalanche to a huge Game 4 win! #StanleyCup
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/tuGA5WE2Bf
– NHL (@NHL) April 28, 2024
Overtime
– Boom.
HUGE hit by Doughty on Hyman pic.twitter.com/bX3aosGOPb
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 29, 2024
– That was fast!
Filip Forsberg got the @PredsNHL off to a quick start in the third period, scoring just 12 seconds into the frame to put Nashville up 3-1. #StanleyCup
Catch the rest of the game on @TBSNetwork, @SportsonMax, @Sportsnet and @TVASports. #NHLStats: https://t.co/NPWQLRy0ZO pic.twitter.com/P7M5Dl6hB3
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 28, 2024
– Love it.
Field hockey’s just different pic.twitter.com/rm7v2btv5c
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 28, 2024
– Hard to ask for more.
Valeri Nichushkin notched the 13th hat trick in franchise playoff history to help the @Avalanche push Winnipeg to the brink of elimination. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/NPWQLRy0ZO pic.twitter.com/6RynLyLDGq
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 28, 2024
– Wow!
“Fine I’ll do it myself” – Cale Makar
WHAT A GOAL.
pic.twitter.com/s1bHkOkYoX
– BarDown (@BarDown) April 28, 2024
– Yesterday’s top scorers :
– Two games tonight in the NHL :