Series wrap-up: Oilers whitewash Kings’ big attack

The series continues in the National League.

Four games were presented yesterday…

The @NYRangers became the first team to advance to the Second Round in the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs while the @Avalanche, @Canucks and @EdmontonOilers each moved within one victory of doing so.#NHLStats: https://t.co/NPWQLRy0ZO pic.twitter.com/UJ5iprx4SD – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 29, 2024

And there was plenty of action:The longer it goes on, the more comfortable the Oilers look in their series against the Los Angeles Kings.

Edmonton lost the first game of the series… But since then, it’s been like the guys are on a mission.

Every Oilers player gave their best effort in Game 4, and it showed on the score sheet.The Oilers needed just one goal to blank the Kings 1-0, a goal that was scored by Evan Bouchard on defense :Stuart Skinner stopped all 33 shots he faced to earn his first-ever career playoff shutout.With the win, the Oilers lead the series 3-1 and will have the opportunity to eliminate the Kings on Wednesday.

What’s more, the game will be played in Edmonton…

The Capitals needed a win over the Rangers to avoid a sweep…

But it didn’t go as planned.

THE RANGERS RE-TAKE THE LEAD AND CHAOS ENSUES pic.twitter.com/1RjKdyHeCI – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 29, 2024

Late in the first period, with the score at one-all, Vincent Trocheck scored an important goal, one that seemed to hurt the Caps.Trocheck, who is everywhere on the ice, is having quite a series so far:Only one goal was scored in the second period, courtesy of Hendrix Lapierre of the Caps.

It was Lapierre’s first NHL playoff goal, and it’s a beautiful :

But Lapierre’s goal also proved to be the Capitals’ last of the season.

Artemi Panarin scored early in the third and the Rangers never looked back :Jack Roslovic scored an empty-net goal (4-2) and that was it for the Capitals, who were swept 4-0 in the series.

As for the Caps, Alex Ovechkin hasn’t even picked up a point in this year’s playoffs.

At the start of the third period of the Predators vs Canucks game, the Preds had a 2-1 lead.

However…

Filip Forsberg, the Preds’ leading scorer in the regular season, wasted no time in breaking through early in the third.

Filip Forsberg scores within 12 seconds of the third period to put Nashville up 3-1. Watch Canucks vs. Predators Game 4 on Sportsnet and stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/4rV69b1XAI – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2024

He scored after just 12 seconds of play, a goal that would hurt the Canucks:The Canucks did everything they could to get back into the game.

Brock Boeser brought everyone back to 3-2 with a goal scored with just under three minutes to play…

But the Canucks ran out of goalkeepers after that, and it felt like the end.

Colton Sissons of the Preds missed an empty net… And then it happened.

BOESER GETS THE HATTY WITH 6 SECONDS LEFT TO SEND IT TO OT!!! pic.twitter.com/WXpN4Z3nvN – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 29, 2024

Brock Boeser scored his third goal of the game with eight seconds left and overtime was necessary:

In overtime, we quickly sensed that the Canucks were confident…

In the end, Elias Lindholm was the hero, scoring his second goal of the playoffs to win 4-3.A truly impressive comeback by the Vancouver team:

The Canucks now have a 3-1 series lead… And they can eliminate the Preds tomorrow night in Vancouver.

It doesn’t look good for the Jets

The Jets vs. Avalanche game isn’t complicated.

Basically, there are three things to remember.

The first is Artturi Lehkonen’s streak of scoring in the first four games of the series:

Artturi Lehkonen has already scored 4 goals since the start of the series pic.twitter.com/i8M14INoq9 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 28, 2024

The second is more unfortunate…

But it’s the puck in Vlad Namestnikov’s face.

Scary moment as Vlad Namestnikov is struck in the head by a slap shot and exits the game pic.twitter.com/mcUqJJcpBu – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 28, 2024

The Jets player collapsed on the ice after receiving a shot to the head, a chilling moment :

And the third thing to remember is Valeri Nichushkin’s hat trick.

The Russian’s three goals gave the Avalanche a 5-1 victory:

Valeri Nichushkin’s first career hat trick propels the @Avalanche to a huge Game 4 win! #StanleyCup Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/tuGA5WE2Bf – NHL (@NHL) April 28, 2024

Overtime

Nichushkin and Lehkonen give Colorado a 3-1 series lead over the banged-up Jets.The next game between the two clubs takes place tomorrow in Winnipeg.

– Boom.

HUGE hit by Doughty on Hyman pic.twitter.com/bX3aosGOPb – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 29, 2024

– That was fast!

Filip Forsberg got the @PredsNHL off to a quick start in the third period, scoring just 12 seconds into the frame to put Nashville up 3-1. #StanleyCup Catch the rest of the game on @TBSNetwork, @SportsonMax, @Sportsnet and @TVASports. #NHLStats: https://t.co/NPWQLRy0ZO pic.twitter.com/P7M5Dl6hB3 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 28, 2024

– Love it.

– Hard to ask for more.

Valeri Nichushkin notched the 13th hat trick in franchise playoff history to help the @Avalanche push Winnipeg to the brink of elimination. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/NPWQLRy0ZO pic.twitter.com/6RynLyLDGq – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 28, 2024

– Wow!

“Fine I’ll do it myself” – Cale Makar WHAT A GOAL.

pic.twitter.com/s1bHkOkYoX – BarDown (@BarDown) April 28, 2024

