Canadiens among NHL teams most affected by player deferred bonuses

Sources: Six #NHL teams will carry at least $1 mil in bonus overage penalties onto next season's salary cap – an all-time high.
Part of that was planned, pre-spending a portion of the projected $4.3m increase. Some wasn't.
In the NHL, performance bonuses affect a club’s payroll.
Basically, if a player is eligible for performance bonuses and receives at least one, it is added to the club’s payroll. And if the team can’t afford to add it to its payroll, it can add the amount in question to its payroll for the following year.
With Carey Price’s contract hanging over his head, the Habs are still at the maximum salary cap, forcing Kent Hughes to defer his bonuses.
But on that subject, here’s Frank Seravalli’s article on DFO (in partnership with Cap Friendly) to talk about which teams will most need to defer bonuses in 2024-2025.
So the amount is smaller than last year… and we see that the Oilers, Stars, Capitals, Kings and Devils must also carry over a million dollars onto the next mass.
For those wondering what goes into this amount, here’s your answer: mostly performance bonuses for players still on their entry-level contracts.
Sean Monahan ($15,000) had a bonus if he also played 26 games or more this season, but he was entitled to sign such a contract because of his long absence in 2022-2023. And since the Jets’ amount is $0 for bonuses, let’s assume it’s the Habs who inherit the amount.
But the one who undoubtedly made the amount soar was Juraj Slafkovsky. As the first overall pick, he got an entry-level contract with big bonuses up for grabs… and he’s got 50 points this season. His famous $250,000 goal against Detroit, where do you think that counts? Exactly.
1 $250,000 goal for Slaf!
And a superb pass from Hutson!
This means that next year, the Habs will have $1.0075 million in deferred bonuses as dead money . Add to that Jeff Petry’s $2.34375M and Jake Allen’s $1.925M.
In 2023-2024, taking into account Petry, Allen, Joel Edmundson, Karl Alzner’s contract buyout (which ends this summer) and deferred bonuses, the Habs theoretically had $8,022,083 in dead money , nearly $3 million more than next year.
In reality, keep in mind that Jake Allen was active for part of the season… but still: the 2024-2025 amount will be less than the 2023-2024 amount.
