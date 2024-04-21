The Sharks no longer want Mike Hoffman

Grier says he’ll let Barabanov, Hoffman and Labanc walk as free agents
The Sharks no longer want Mike HoffmanAuteur: jdavis
We know that Mike Hoffman is an offensive player… And that he doesn’t have much impact on the ice if he doesn’t put it in.
His contract expires this summer, but don’t expect to see him play another game in the Sharks’ turquoise uniform next year.
The veteran, who will celebrate his 35th birthday in November, is no longer part of Sharks GM Mike Grier’s plans:
That said, they’ll need veterans to mentor their youngsters, and management obviously doesn’t think Mike Hoffman can be one of them.
This is so surprising… #Not
He’ll have to find a way to be useful to a club on the ice… But if he has no energy left in the tank and can’t score like he used to, it’s going to be tough.
If it doesn’t work out in the NHL and he wants to continue his career, he’s going to get a ton of offers…
It remains to be seen what the future holds for him. I could see him maybe – and I mean maybe – signing a PTO somewhere early next season… But even then.
I wouldn’t bet my house on it.
In Brief
– Coming up.
Rocket update
Xavier Simoneau had shoulder surgery about a month ago. He estimates he’ll be ready in September for a 3rd season as a “young” veteran #AHL
– Hmm.
Two teams, two different strategies.
Day off for the Islanders, while the Hurricanes hold a practice.
“It’s going to be a long series. We eat well. We’re taking a nap. Rest is important.” -Mathew Barzal
– Really?
Jean-Gabriel Pageau could play tomorrow.
Still assessing day to day, Patrick Roy tells us.
– It’s true that it’s magnificent.
The most beautiful ceiling. Madison Square Garden. A few hours before the first game between the Capitals and Rangers. pic.twitter.com/Hy035viUq6
– Mikhail Sergachev isn’t ready yet.
Jon Cooper said Mikhail Sergachev is progressing, but still not ready to go for the #Bolts.
“My gut says this series would be out of reach for him. If we were fortunate enough to win this series, then we’d start having that discussion.”
