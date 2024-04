The Colorado Avalanche begin their playoff run tomorrow night, when they take on the Winnipeg Jets.

During the Avalanche’s final game of the regular season, Jonathan Drouin was injured, so we were waiting for news about his health.

The Colorado Avalanche announce Jonathan Drouin is out for the first round vs Winnipeg with a lower-body injury – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 20, 2024

And now the news is in: Drouin will miss the entire first round of the playoffs with a lower-body injury.

