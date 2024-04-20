Salt Lake City is “by no means the end for Quebec”, says Gary Bettman

In recent days, the subject of the Coyotes’ move has been the talk of the hockey world. We know that the Arizona team was Gary Bettman’s baby, and to see him finally ready to give up (at least temporarily) on the project clearly shows that it was no longer sustainable.

It’s a real shame for the fans in the desert, really. That said, the situation needed a change, and quickly.

In the end, the team moved to Salt Lake City. The league wants to take its chances in the Utah market, and with Ryan Smith, we feel we’ve found an owner with solid backing.

The question now is what this means for other markets still waiting for their chance, like Quebec City.

Bettman was reassuring that the move to Salt Lake City does not mean the end of hopes for the return of a team to Quebec City, as he told Guillaume Lefrançois (La Presse).

The good @glefrancoisLP is in Utah and has, among other things, spoken to G.Bettman about Quebec City. Here’s one to remember: “I’ll meet with Quebec’s elected officials whenever they want. But the Quebec government will not own the franchise.“https://t.co/tXKIgyFtGf – Richard Labbé (@Richardlabbe) April 20, 2024

In fact, Bettman says he’s open to any project that’s “initiatory, bold, committed and doesn’t beat around the bush”. He simply wants to talk to people who have the resources at their disposal, and if the conditions are right, he’s ready to work with anyone…

But not, either.

While he’s not closing the door on the Quebec City market, there’s one possibility Bettman is closing the door on: having the Quebec government own an NHL team.

Basically, it would have to go through a private investor. Bettman is ready to talk to Quebec’s elected officials whenever they want, but he doesn’t want anything to do with a government-owned team.

Of course, you’re free to believe or not that he’s keeping the door open for a team to return to Quebec City (I don’t believe it for a second, personally), but the official version is that he remains open to the possibility.

So we’ll see what the next few years hold in store for the Quebec City market… but even if Bettman says the right things, I have my doubts as to whether he’s really interested in expansion or relocation.

In gossip

– Connor Bedard confirms he will represent Canada in the coming weeks.

Connor Bedard said he will play for Canada in the Worlds. – Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) April 20, 2024

– It’ll be one to watch.

It remains to be seen if William Nylander will be able to get himself to a spot physically where he can suit up for Game 1 in Boston tonight. This isn’t an issue he was playing through down the stretch. He woke up Thursday in some discomfort. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 20, 2024

– Amazing.

Sergachev a regular in practice today for #GoBolts. He’s been ruled out for Round 1, according to Jon Cooper, but: 1) If they win… and 2) it’s been an impressive recovery from a gruesome injury. https://t.co/JlA37ogwuD – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 20, 2024

– Jean-Gabriel Pageau is not guaranteed to play tonight.

The Islanders could start their series against the Hurricanes without an important player https://t.co/pHUVO1IUu4 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 20, 2024

– It’s not ideal.