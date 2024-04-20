David Reinbacher will not play tonight for the Rocket

Tonight, the Laval Rocket play the last game of their season. Yesterday’s defeat has officially eliminated the club from the playoff race, so tonight’s game is all about fitness.

This means that, with nothing at stake, the guys who were suffering from minor injuries while trying to help the club get to the playoffs can skip their turn.

And clearly, that was the case for David Reinbacher: the Canadiens prospect won’t be in uniform tonight due to a minor injury. The same goes for Mitchell Stephens and Jayden Struble.

Mitchell Stephens, Jayden Struble and David Reinbacher (minor injuries) will not play tonight. Mitchell Stephens, Jayden Struble and David Reinbacher (minor injuries) won’t play tonight. – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 20, 2024

And that’s how the defenseman’s season comes to an end. He spent several months in Europe before arriving in Laval at the end of the season, where he played 11 games in the AHL.

Overall, he did really well. He collected two goals and five points, but above all, he showed that he’s a solid defenseman who quickly adapted to North American ice.

We don’t know the nature of Reinbacher’s injury, but Anthony Marcotte notes that the defender was solidly hit in the stripe on a double-check yesterday.

Is his injury from yesterday, does it have nothing to do with the double-check, or did yesterday’s action aggravate an injury he was already suffering? The question arises.

Several absentees for tonight’s game against Belleville. Reinbacher gave solidly against the rail following a double-check on Rourke Chartier’s back yesterday. https://t.co/6b16dp8mBN – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 20, 2024

In Struble’s case, we know he played Tuesday with the Habs in a game that didn’t serve much purpose. Has he hidden his injury(like Arber Xhekaj) in order to continue proving himself in the NHL, or is it a recent injury? Again, we don’t know at the moment.

In short, it’s a shame to see the two young defensemen end their season this way, but we might as well not risk aggravating the boo-boos they’re carrying around in a game that doesn’t matter.

Making sure they’re okay for next year is the most important thing.

Prolongation

Joshua Roy won’t be in uniform either. He’s been suspended for today’s game because of an elbow he took yesterday.

The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee announced today that forward Joshua Roy of the Laval Rocket has been suspended for one (1) game as a result of the elbow incident at the Belleville game on April 19. The American Hockey League’s… https://t.co/8nOYUWyoz9 – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 20, 2024

He may have already played his last AHL game.