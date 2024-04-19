Brad Marchand no longer believes the Canadiens are the Bruins’ biggest rivals

The Canadiens and Bruins have been natural enemies for many years. When the Tricolore takes on Boston, there’s a little something in the air that adds to the fun of the game.

The fun is wearing thin, however, and the rivalry between the two teams has lost some of its feathers in recent years. While the Canadiens are rebuilding, the Bruins are on a roll, flirting with the Presidents’ Trophy every season.

We’re not the only ones to have noticed. Bruins captain Brad Marchand told NHL.com on Thursday that the Bruins’ biggest rival is no longer the Canadiens, but rather the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“(The Maple Leafs) have probably surpassed Montreal and every other team the way our rivalry has gone, only because we’re so competitive against each other and have played each other a few times in the playoffs.” – Brad Marchand

Appearing on TVA Sports’ JiC program on Friday, Renaud Lavoie was keen to point out that it was a good strategy on Marchand’s part, given that the Bruins will face the Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs.

The Habs no longer seem to be stirring up passions in Boston.

Can you really blame Brad Marchand? The Montreal-Boston rivalry has become boring to watch in recent years. As I wrote above, the Bruins have been a much better team in recent seasons.Just look at the results of the last 13 meetings between the two teams. Boston has won 12 of the last 13 meetings. The last time the Canadiens beat the Bruins in regulation time was on November 5, 2019!

The last series between the two teams dates back to 2014. That’s 10 years ago!

The Bruins and Leafs, meanwhile, have met three times in the playoffs since 2013, and we’ll be treated to a fourth chapter in the first round of the playoffs this year. On top of that, the last three series between these two teams have been decided in a Game 7.

That makes it all the more exciting.

We’re not saying that the Bruins-Canadiens rivalry is dead, but that it’s taken a nice break in recent years. The excitement will be back at its peak when both teams can give us a good show with two talented squads.

