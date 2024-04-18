Skip to content
The Coyotes left Shane Doan’s banner in a garbage can
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The Arizona Coyotes are the story of a club moving to Salt Lake City. Even Papa Bettman couldn’t keep the club in Arizona in the short term, and that’s saying a lot.

It’s a shame for the fans, who are losing their club, but the organization was so badly run that seeing Ryan Smith take over the franchise is probably a good thing.

I know, I know: Alex Meruelo might get a club back in 2029 in Arizona… but hey.

All that to say, it’s because the Arizona club has mismanaged its affairs that the Coyotes have to go. No matter what the era, there are always senseless stories emanating from the wilderness.

And this latest one is no worse – in a bad way.

When the Coyotes were evicted from Gila River Arena in 2022 (they couldn’t pay), they left some things behind in their old arena. Of the lot? The banner honouring the retirement of Shane Doan.

And what we learn is that when they got a call to pick it up, they did nothing. The result? The banner was thrown in the garbage. Sébastien Goulet spoke to BPM Sports this morning.

First of all, I don’t know who threw the banner in the garbage… but I’m sure anyone in Quebec who found a [insert caption of your choice from the Habs] banner would have kept/donated it… not thrown it away. But hey.

In the end, one fan got the banner back. And like a good guy, he chose to give it to Doan, the one who deserves to have it. They took pictures together.

It’s unthinkable that the Coyotes didn’t want to go for the banner before. Didn’t they want to do something good with it? Didn’t they have better things to do?

I can’t wait to see what it looks like in Salt Lake City.

