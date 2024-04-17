Québec would be virtually guaranteed a team in a 36-club league

According to him, the NHL’s expansion plan is clear towards a 36-team league → https://t.co/iO1QH5u7No
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 11, 2024
But that wouldn’t be the end of it. David Ettedgui mentioned last week that the NHL would have a plan to expand the league to 36 teams.
[OPINION] La Ligue nationale en pleine ébullition(@renlavoietva)
– Le Journal de Montréal (@JdeMontreal) April 16, 2024
Here’s a piece of news that should put a smile on the faces of Quebec City residents and raise eyebrows elsewhere.
Lavoie mentions that this solution could help with the schedule, which doesn’t please everyone. He even adds that the number of playoff teams could be increased.
Finally, he believes that with a dilution of talent, there would be more goals because of the teams’ greater defensive shortcomings, another element the NHL would like to see.
I doubt this is realistic or something the owners want. They’d lose important players and have to divide the talent available at the draft even further.
