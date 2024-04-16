Patrick Roy could make history by winning the Stanley Cup

Patrick Roy did it: he took the New York Islanders to the playoffs.For the second time in his career, he is an NHL coach going to work in the playoffs. It also happened 10 years ago, in 2014, during his first season at the helm of the Avalanche.

He subsequently missed the playoffs as Colorado’s coach in 2015 and 2016.

Of course, it’s important to note that Roy isn’t exactly afraid of the playoffs. He has taken part in the playoffs no fewer than 17 times as an NHL player (nine times in Montreal and eight times in Denver), giving him a wealth of experience.

I’m sure his players in New York will draw on that experience – especially the one in Montreal, when nobody gave the Habs a chance of winning the Stanley Cup in 1986 and 1993.

The @NYIslanders had two winning streaks of at least six games in 2023-24 and both came after Patrick Roy was named head coach in January.

Of course, as you know, Roy won the Stanley Cup four times as a player (1986, 1993, 1996 and 2001). But did you know that if he won it as a coach, he would make history?Only one man has ever won the trophy as a goalkeeper and as a coach: Lester Patrick.What you need to know is that Patrick (Lester, not Roy) was acting as goalie and coach in 1928. So he won both at the same time with the Rangers.

If Patrick Roy were to win the Stanley Cup in 2024 (or any other year) as a coach, he’d be the first to do it in a slightly more traditional way, let’s say.

Of course, if he wants to get there, it won’t be easy. His Islanders aren’t the team to beat in the NHL right now, and the first-round opponents, the Carolina Hurricanes, won’t be an easy customer.

Note that recently, when the Islanders make the playoffs, they go a long way… but last year, the Hurricanes won in six against New York in the first round.

But hey. Meanwhile, in Montreal, there hasn’t been a playoff since 2021.

To finish on Roy, the goalie also made the playoffs once in the QMJHL as a player and once in the AHL, where he won in 1985. He also made the playoffs 12 times as coach of the Remparts, winning the Memorial Cup twice in the process.

