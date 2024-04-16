Patrick Roy could make history by winning the Stanley Cup

Patrick Roy talks about the 1986 and 1993 Canadiens when he talks about the Islanders in the playoffs(@JessicaLapinski) https://t.co/FIvxLt8wSi
He subsequently missed the playoffs as Colorado’s coach in 2015 and 2016.
Of course, it’s important to note that Roy isn’t exactly afraid of the playoffs. He has taken part in the playoffs no fewer than 17 times as an NHL player (nine times in Montreal and eight times in Denver), giving him a wealth of experience.
I’m sure his players in New York will draw on that experience – especially the one in Montreal, when nobody gave the Habs a chance of winning the Stanley Cup in 1986 and 1993.
The @NYIslanders had two winning streaks of at least six games in 2023-24 and both came after Patrick Roy was named head coach in January.
If Patrick Roy were to win the Stanley Cup in 2024 (or any other year) as a coach, he’d be the first to do it in a slightly more traditional way, let’s say.
Of course, if he wants to get there, it won’t be easy. His Islanders aren’t the team to beat in the NHL right now, and the first-round opponents, the Carolina Hurricanes, won’t be an easy customer.
Note that recently, when the Islanders make the playoffs, they go a long way… but last year, the Hurricanes won in six against New York in the first round.
Since Lou Lamoriello took over as general manager in 2018-19, the @NYIslanders are one of six teams to win six or more playoff series over that span.
But hey. Meanwhile, in Montreal, there hasn’t been a playoff since 2021.
Maxime Comtois in uniform for the Hurricanes tonight?
Now official, players not dressing for the #Canes tonight in Columbus:
It is expected that Max Comtois (#44) will play in his first game…
He has the potential to change the Rangers rotation.
Jean Francois Houle thinks Luke Tuch could help his team this weekend – We'll re-evaluate over the next few days #Rocket
– Of note on CF Montreal.
Iankov and Lassi are currently with the group.
Josez Martinez stayed on the ground. His right leg seems to be really sore. It’s quite worrying.
At least he left on his feet.
We're going to need the forwards to stay healthy.
