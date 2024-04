After Lane Hutson in the last few days, it’s now Luke Tuch’s turn to sign his first NHL contract.

Lane Hutson’s college teammate and forward has signed a two-season entry-level contract that will kick in next season, 2024-2025.

Canadiens agree on terms of two-season entry-level contract (2024-2025 to 2025-2026) with forward Luke Tuch. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/eGRp28aj3r – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 16, 2024

In the meantime, he will finish the season in Laval.

Details to come…