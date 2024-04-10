Coyotes: players not (really) excited about Salt Lake City

Since the start of the day, things have been moving extremely fast in the Coyotes’ file. This morning, we learned that the NHL had planned a 2024-25 contingency schedule in which the Coyotes would play in Salt Lake City… and a few hours later, it almost seems as if the Coyotes are done in Arizona.

“90%-95%. They’re pretty far down the track on the agreement of a sale and to ultimately relocate this team.” @frank_seravalli reports the high likelihood of Coyotes relocation per his sources. pic.twitter.com/EQeB73DBwr – PHNX Coyotes (@PHNX_Coyotes) April 10, 2024

As we speak, Frank Seravalli puts the odds of a move at 90-95%. It wentquickly.

We should have official news in the next few days(April 18 is a date to keep an eye on), but the players have been told that the project is up in the air…

But obviously, not everyone is happy about it.

Craig Morgan, who is very well connected to what’s going on with the Coyotes, told a PNNX Sports podcast earlier this evening that the players aren’t exactly excited about the prospect of playing in Salt Lake City.

Craig Morgan on PHNX says players aren’t excited about moving to Salt Lake City. “I know that. They’re not excited about it.” #Yotes – NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) April 10, 2024

In a way, it’s surprising news considering that the club would finally have some clarity on its long-term future. If the project comes to fruition, the guys wouldn’t have to constantly wonder where they’ll be playing in a few weeks.

That said, it makes sense when you consider that some players are attached to the market. We know that some of the guys went to defend the project during the referendum for the project in Tempe, a project that was rejected by the city.

But it makes even more sense when you consider that the guys will be moving from a hot market in Arizona to a market more like Montreal’s in Salt Lake City. It’s warmer in Utah than in Montreal, but it’s a far cry from the winter months when guys can live in shorts, let’s say. Just ask Jonathan Huberdeau, who moved from Sunrise to Calgary and had to sell his magnificent sports cars for a good old-fashioned pick-up truck.

We’ll see if the players eventually warm up to the idea of playing in Salt Lake City… but let’s not forget that less than a year ago, Clayton Keller’s father (who said he’d been hacked) said his son would never play for the Coyotes again following the failed project in Tempe.

Circumstances are different… but we’ll see if this time, the Coyotes have to deal with a ton of transaction requests should the move be confirmed.

“They always say there’s no smoke without fire, but there’s quite a bit of smoke in Arizona!” – Denis Gauthier pic.twitter.com/c5qYEgpSML – Hockey 360 (@hockey360) April 10, 2024

Meanwhile, in Houston… “We would like to work to get an NHL team in Houston – I’m working on it,” Fertitta https://t.co/7pf13Sz7Yu – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) April 10, 2024

Whatever happens with the Coyotes, two things appear inevitable:

– the NHL is going to Utah;

– the NHL will grow to 34 franchises (I also remain of the belief we’ll be at 36 clubs by/around 2030) – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) April 10, 2024

