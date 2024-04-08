Top-5: The sun blinds Joonas Korpisalo indoors

Sunday’s slate concluded with the @DallasStars (49-20-9, 107 points) moving ahead of the idle Bruins (46-17-15, 107 points) for second in the NHL standings and keeping pace with the first-place Rangers (53-21-4, 110 points).#NHLStats: https://t.co/rY5jmk5H88 pic.twitter.com/qL351WK74E – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 8, 2024

1. Joonas Korpisalo blinded by the sun

Pausing the game because of sunlight is a new one. pic.twitter.com/0iTLz2SkpG – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2024

Last night, nine games were on the schedule.The Canadiens were also in action. They lost to the Rangers. Here are the other results and highlights:Usually, the sun comes out in baseball or football. But in hockey, you never see it, except maybe at the Winter Classic.But yesterday, in a game played indoors, Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo was blinded by the sun.Bizarre.As far as the game was concerned, it was ultimately Ottawa who came from behind twice and won in overtime.

Washington may have picked up a point, but it was a heavy defeat for the club in a frantic playoff race…

OTTAWA WINS IT Jake Sanderson scores in @Energizer overtime to give the @Senators the win! pic.twitter.com/tIcPy1uRKa – NHL (@NHL) April 8, 2024

2. A crazy race in the East

Let’s talk about the playoff race in the East. The Islanders, Penguins and Flyers didn’t play, the Capitals (0-4-2 in their last six games), Devils and Sabres lost and the Red Wings won.

This leaves Detroit in last place for the playoffs in the East.

The first and second spots in the draft are the only positions the Red Wings can claim to participate in the spring tournament, since the Michigan club can’t catch any of the Atlantic’s top three clubs. The Lightning will not be caught, even if it is mathematically possible.

As for the Metropolitan teams, they have two chances: second place in the draft and third place in their division.

In any case, it’s going to be a tight race. Remember that the Canadiens will play two games against Detroit and one against the Islanders between now and the end of the season.

3. Frederik Andersen on fire since his return to action

At the start of the season, the Hurricanes received the bad news that Frederik Andersen would miss most of the season.

But since his return, he’s been on fire.

Freddie is SO back pic.twitter.com/jXm3KE0IxX – NHL (@NHL) April 8, 2024

Since March 7, he has three shutouts.Yesterday, it was precisely he who blanked the poor Blue Jackets.23-save performance.In the win, Teuvo Teravainen collected a goal and an assist.

Barring a major upset, Carolina has secured second place in the Metropolitan and will face the division’s third-ranked club in the first round of the playoffs.

4. A fight between Jeff Petry and Dylan Cozens: I didn’t have that one on my bingo card!

The Wings and Sabres played a very important afternoon game.

If Buffalo hoped to make the playoffs, the team had to win. But it didn’t happen.

Lucas Raymond (1-1-2) has factored on two of the @DetroitRedWings‘ three goals to record the 40th multi-point game of his career. Catch the third period on @NHL_On_TNT and @SportsonMax. #NHLStats: https://t.co/rY5jmk5H88 pic.twitter.com/0w3NWLW7Ng – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 7, 2024

Opponents win 3-1.In the victory, Lucas Raymond collected two points, his 40th career game of two points or more.Then Jeff Petry and Dylan Cozens threw down the gloves.

I didn’t have that fight on my bingo card, anyway….

WATCH: Jeff Petry has had enough and throws down the gloves in front of Dylan Cozens pic.twitter.com/ClkeyjDqbi – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 7, 2024

As we saw earlier, the Wings are in a playoff position, but there’s still a lot of hockey to be played.

5. 17 points in his last 11 games for Clayton Keller

Clayton Keller has been on fire lately. He’s carrying the Coyotes on his back, and in yesterday’s win over the Sharks, he picked up two points.

That’s 18 in his last 11 games.

What. A. Rip. @ClaytonKeller37 now has 17 points in his last 11 games. pic.twitter.com/Nf36AzW80f – NHL (@NHL) April 8, 2024

Arizona disposed of the Sharks 5-2, and with that win, the Sens’ win and the Habs’ loss, look at how the reverse standings look.

Montreal is sitting pretty in fifth place.If the season ended today, the Habs would have an 8.5% chance of drafting Macklin Celebrini.Between now and the end of the season, however, Montreal has an easier schedule than the Coyotes and Sens.

Before you even get a chance to settle in! Zack Bolduc gets on the board 11 seconds into the game. pic.twitter.com/klvYY75QOP – NHL (@NHL) April 8, 2024

