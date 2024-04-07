Arber Xhekaj and Kaiden Guhle to miss second game in a row

#Habs Cayden Primeau gets the start tonight vs. the #NYR – no other line-up changes for the #GoHabsGo
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 7, 2024
The Canadiens are in New York for tonight’s game.
Martin St-Louis’ men lost to the Leafs last night at the Bell Centre… And they’ll be looking to get back to winning ways against the Rangers.
It’s not going to be an easy task, as the Blue Shirts are still having a big season.
For the occasion, it’s interesting to note that it will be Cayden Primeau in front of the Tricolore cage.
No other changes will be made to the line-up…
The Habs announced yesterday that Guhle is being evaluated daily, while we’ll have an update for Xhekaj following a more in-depth evaluation.
That said, the fact that they won’t be able to play tonight is a cause for concern.
It’s a shame for Xhekaj, because we were really looking forward to this game.
The idea of seeing him throw down the gloves against Matt Rempe has been gaining ground in recent weeks… But obviously, we’ll have to wait for the next opportunity.
Assuming there are no changes to the line-up (apart from Primeau), it’s worth showing last night’s line-up against the Leafs.
So let’s expect the line-up to look something like this, barring a last-minute line change:
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/wbn9joa8SI
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 6, 2024
