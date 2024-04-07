Overview of Habs prospects: Florian Xhekaj scores three points in a meaningless game

We’re all looking forward to the start of the National Hockey League playoffs on April 20, even if the Montreal Canadiens aren’t taking part.

It’s a shame, but it’s still possible to follow the Habs in the playoffs, via the playoff runs of the organization’s various prospects.

Here’s a look at some of the most noteworthy recent performances by Habs prospects.

Florian Xhekaj – Left wing – age 19

While we were missing Arber Xhekaj in Montreal against Ryan Reaves and the Toronto Maple Leafs last night, his brother, Florian Xhekaj, was saving his team in the OHL.

Last night, the Brantford Bulldogs were facing a late 3-1 elimination in their first-round series against the Ottawa 67’s.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, Xhekaj had quite a game, scoring two goals (including the game-winner) and an assist in a 4-2 victory in Game 5.

Here’s Xhekaj’s superb winning goal.

Florian Xhekaj, so hot right now pic.twitter.com/1dreRLLHTv – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 6, 2024

The Brantford Sheriff really showed off his talent on this sequence, showing great composure to pull off a superb feint.Xhekaj then completed the scoring in an empty net.In short, the Bulldogs are still alive thanks to Xhekaj and now trail 3-2 in the series.Game 6 takes place today in Ottawa at 7pm.

Let’s see if Xhekaj, who has five points (three goals and two assists) in five playoff games, will be the hero again.

Oliver Kapanen – Center – age 20

The Swedish center is having a really good playoff run in Finland.

Kapanen hasn’t slowed down after getting ten points in seven games after two playoff rounds.

#Habs Oliver Kapanen jumps on a rebound and gives KalPa the opening goal. His sixth goal, and twelfth point of the playoffs. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/TaK9FIQrUo – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) April 6, 2024

#Habs Oliver Kapanen with his second of the game, we are on a hattrick watch in the Liiga semifinals. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/jSkAXDcLBY – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) April 6, 2024

In a gust

In fact, since the start of his semi-final series, Kapanen has scored three points in two games.His team, KalPa Kuopio, is unfortunately trailing 2-0 in the series, but Kapanen is doing everything he can to help his team.Yesterday, in a heartbreaking 5-4 loss when his team was leading 4-1, Kapanen scored two goals, which are shown below.That gives him 13 points (seven goals and six assists) in nine games.Kapanen will be back in action on Tuesday in Game 3 of the semi-final series between KalPa Kuopio and Tappara Tampere.It will be interesting to see whether the Montreal Canadiens sign Oliver Kapanen after their playoff run, or let him play another season in Europe before bringing him to North America.

