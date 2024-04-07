Overview of Habs prospects: Florian Xhekaj scores three points in a meaningless game

#Habs Oliver Kapanen jumps on a rebound and gives KalPa the opening goal. His sixth goal, and twelfth point of the playoffs. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/TaK9FIQrUo
– Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) April 6, 2024
We’re all looking forward to the start of the National Hockey League playoffs on April 20, even if the Montreal Canadiens aren’t taking part.
It’s a shame, but it’s still possible to follow the Habs in the playoffs, via the playoff runs of the organization’s various prospects.
Here’s a look at some of the most noteworthy recent performances by Habs prospects.
Florian Xhekaj – Left wing – age 19
Last night, the Brantford Bulldogs were facing a late 3-1 elimination in their first-round series against the Ottawa 67’s.
Here’s Xhekaj’s superb winning goal.
Florian Xhekaj, so hot right now pic.twitter.com/1dreRLLHTv
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 6, 2024
Let’s see if Xhekaj, who has five points (three goals and two assists) in five playoff games, will be the hero again.
Oliver Kapanen – Center – age 20
Kapanen hasn’t slowed down after getting ten points in seven games after two playoff rounds.
#Habs Oliver Kapanen with his second of the game, we are on a hattrick watch in the Liiga semifinals. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/jSkAXDcLBY
– Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) April 6, 2024
In a gust
– Here’s the Rangers line-up for tonight’s game against the Habs.
Looks like these are the #NYR lines at morning skate:
Kreider-Zibanejad-Vesey
Panarin-Trocheck-Lafrenière
Cuylle-Wennberg-Kakko
Goodrow-Brodzinski-Rempe
Looks like Roslovic is a scratch tonight. Jones skated with Schneider, so he also might come in for Gustafsson.
– Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 7, 2024
– Leon Draisaitl adds his name to a very fine list.
Now 14 players in NHL history with at least five 100-point seasons and five 40-goal seasons.
Wayne Gretzky
Mario Lemieux
Marcel Dionne
Mike Bossy
Peter Stastny
Phil Esposito
Jari Kurri
Guy Lafleur
Dale Hawerchuk
Bryan Trottier
Joe Sakic
Steve Yzerman
Jaromir Jagr
Leon Draisaitl
– Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) April 7, 2024
– Could he win the Hart Trophy?
The Hart Trophy Case for Sidney Crosby https://t.co/vtSjhoK9em
– Dave Molinari (@MolinariPGH) April 7, 2024
– Here’s what the playoffs would look like if they started today.
If the #StanleyCup Playoffs started today…
In the East:
NYR v Pgh
Bos v TB
Fla v Tor
Car v NYI
If it was 1 v 8:
NYR v Pgh
Bos v NYI
Car v TB
Fla v Tor
– John Shannon (@JShannonhl) April 7, 2024
– There was a nice turnout to unfortunately see a tough defeat for CF Montreal.
A match to forget.
Thanks, however, to everyone who came out to see the match between supporters !
And a shoutout to the special visitor we had with us.
Saturday, it’s at home! We’re waiting for you! #1642MTL #IMFC #CFMTL https://t.co/hrQF05AkL2 pic.twitter.com/BSpTAZlLC0
– 1642MTL (@1642Montreal) April 7, 2024